On Friday, February 7, the highly anticipated live action adaptation of the comic series Locke & Key will debut on Netflix. The comic series initially ran from 2008 to 2013 and is now being watched for a long time (both large and small). A pilot was filmed for Fox in 2011, but the show was not picked up. In 2017 Hulu ordered a new pilot, but the streaming service also communicated this. In the end, Netflix decided to pick up the series in 2018, and the rest is history.

All ten episodes of the first season of Locke & Key start streaming on Friday, but if you want to get a head start, you can watch the first ten minutes of the first episode below, including the opening points:

If you want to know more about what the first season of the Netflix series will cover, here is the synopsis:

After their father was murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three brothers and sisters of Locke and their mother moved to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they found to be full of magic keys that might be related to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and stops at nothing to steal them.

The early reviews are mixed, but the consensus seems to be that the series doesn’t quite know what it wants to be. One of the brilliant things about the comics was how they often effortlessly crossed the line between real horror and epic fantasy, weaving an original story that appealed to different age groups and fanbases. Even if the show does not reach the same heights, it must at least be an entertaining ride.

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

