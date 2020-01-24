advertisement

[Becky] I’m Becky Harris, I’m the chief distiller

advertisement

at the Catoctin Creek distillery.

When I travel, I collect a group of experiences

that form a palace for me until later

I will exploit when I try to create something new.

Walk here to the Edwin,

I really felt this connection with a sense of belonging.

Whiskey making is really where art meets science.

But I am inspired by other art forms,

and The Edwin has so many different types.

Find a window on a destination

through where you stay is really something

it’s special on Autograph Collection hotels.

Whiskey is really part of the history of Chattanooga,

of Tennessee history.

The whiskey thief, the rooftop bar here at the Edwin,

is a sophisticated version of a whiskey bar.

To create a cocktail, we will, instead of cognac,

we’re going to use a nice calvados.

Give it a little winter apple feel.

[Becky] The staff at this hotel is really

a community of passionate creators.

The way light hits whiskey at sunset

really makes the place come alive.

At Whiskey Thief, one of their flagship brands

is Chattanooga Whiskey.

The manager of the bar introduced me

the founder and chief distiller.

They invited me to come and visit.

I was really excited to see how

their sense of place influences what their profession is.

Whiskey is really a story.

It builds communities, it connects people.

Happy to see you. Happy to see you.

Thanks guys for inviting us here today.

You’re welcome. Absolutely.

And it looks like we have whiskey to taste.

Rye speaks a lot more to your terroir,

rich character, rye, spicy.

And with ours is more concentrated, of course,

on the malting process so that rich, toasted,

vanilla, honey, caramel note.

[Becky] The experience of exploring flavors

Tennessee whiskey here really left a mark on my palate.

Inspiration is really unlocked through

create a collection of experiences

it can lead you in a way that might be unexpected.

Sometimes inspiration gets unlocked

the details of a work of art.

I had the opportunity to meet

Mark Bradley-Shoup, a local artist.

Art can really reflect the flavor of a community.

And I really felt that today, while browsing The Edwin,

see all the different facets of the community

reflected on the walls.

It is in this section of the hotel

as you start to see highlight some

Chattanooga’s most famous contributors to the arts.

[Becky] I met Chef Kevin at Whitebird today.

He invited me to be invited to the chef’s table this evening.

The first course is based on

some of our local farmers.

[Becky] Flavor can come from a community of people

create something bigger than them.

This boutique hotel builds bridges of flavor and color

through design, food, drink and art.

As an artisan myself, I try to infuse what I do

with a passion and a real sense of place.

The two Autograph Collection hotels in Germany,

and here in Tennessee were specially designed.

They both really connected me to a sense of history,

the personalities and flavors of a region.

This set of experiences allowed me to

broaden my palace of inspiration from which I draw.

