0:10
[Becky] I’m Becky Harris, I’m the chief distiller
0:12
at the Catoctin Creek distillery.
0:15
When I travel, I collect a group of experiences
0:18
that form a palace for me until later
0:21
I will exploit when I try to create something new.
0:25
Walk here to the Edwin,
0:27
I really felt this connection with a sense of belonging.
0:33
Whiskey making is really where art meets science.
0:36
But I am inspired by other art forms,
0:39
and The Edwin has so many different types.
0:43
Find a window on a destination
0:46
through where you stay is really something
0:49
it’s special on Autograph Collection hotels.
0:52
Whiskey is really part of the history of Chattanooga,
0:55
of Tennessee history.
0:57
The whiskey thief, the rooftop bar here at the Edwin,
1:00
is a sophisticated version of a whiskey bar.
1:04
To create a cocktail, we will, instead of cognac,
1:06
we’re going to use a nice calvados.
1:09
Give it a little winter apple feel.
1:11
[Becky] The staff at this hotel is really
1:14
a community of passionate creators.
1:17
The way light hits whiskey at sunset
1:19
really makes the place come alive.
1:22
At Whiskey Thief, one of their flagship brands
1:25
is Chattanooga Whiskey.
1:28
The manager of the bar introduced me
1:30
the founder and chief distiller.
1:32
They invited me to come and visit.
1:34
I was really excited to see how
1:37
their sense of place influences what their profession is.
1:41
Whiskey is really a story.
1:43
It builds communities, it connects people.
1:47
Happy to see you. Happy to see you.
1:48
Thanks guys for inviting us here today.
1:50
You’re welcome. Absolutely.
1:52
And it looks like we have whiskey to taste.
1:54
Rye speaks a lot more to your terroir,
1:57
rich character, rye, spicy.
1:59
And with ours is more concentrated, of course,
2:01
on the malting process so that rich, toasted,
2:04
vanilla, honey, caramel note.
2:05
[Becky] The experience of exploring flavors
2:08
Tennessee whiskey here really left a mark on my palate.
2:12
Inspiration is really unlocked through
2:14
create a collection of experiences
2:17
it can lead you in a way that might be unexpected.
2:21
Sometimes inspiration gets unlocked
2:23
the details of a work of art.
2:26
I had the opportunity to meet
2:28
Mark Bradley-Shoup, a local artist.
2:30
Art can really reflect the flavor of a community.
2:33
And I really felt that today, while browsing The Edwin,
2:36
see all the different facets of the community
2:40
reflected on the walls.
2:43
It is in this section of the hotel
2:44
as you start to see highlight some
2:46
Chattanooga’s most famous contributors to the arts.
2:50
[Becky] I met Chef Kevin at Whitebird today.
2:52
He invited me to be invited to the chef’s table this evening.
2:55
The first course is based on
2:57
some of our local farmers.
2:58
[Becky] Flavor can come from a community of people
3:02
create something bigger than them.
3:04
This boutique hotel builds bridges of flavor and color
3:07
through design, food, drink and art.
3:14
As an artisan myself, I try to infuse what I do
3:17
with a passion and a real sense of place.
3:20
The two Autograph Collection hotels in Germany,
3:23
and here in Tennessee were specially designed.
3:25
They both really connected me to a sense of history,
3:29
the personalities and flavors of a region.
3:33
This set of experiences allowed me to
3:36
broaden my palace of inspiration from which I draw.
.