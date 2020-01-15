0:05
[tires cracking on the gravel]
[Becky] I’m Becky Harris, chief distiller
at the Catoctin Creek distillery.
So when you get to Schloss Lieser,
you really feel like you are in a castle.
I connect on a deep level to the flavor of different places.
As a whiskey maker, I really try to connect people
to the kind of sense of belonging that we have in Virginia,
and it’s inspiring to come to a hotel that has
this same thing here in the Moselle valley.
[The church bells are ringing]
It was an incredible experience to go behind
the hotel and enter one of the vineyards which is really
an incomparable vineyard in Germany and in the world.
[Thomas] We have a very high percentage
of this typical blue slate soil,
who is ultimately responsible for this very special
and a unique style of riesling.
We can produce extremely fine
and elegant dry wines too,
and the slate gives this salinity and this minerality.
[Becky] When you start exploring these flavors,
it really teaches you the love of the profession,
and it teaches you an appreciation
for the people who create it.
Today I had a conversation with Pete,
the owner of the hotel,
who told me about his vision of restoration
this ancient castle with its original beauty.
[Pete] I just fell in love with the building.
I have never seen such a complete building.
The most incredible room for me was the chapel.
[Becky] The chapel was really
a small, small jewelry box from an experience.
It’s so nice when you see the sun
coming from your room.
When you are there you can live like
at the time of the Kaiser.
Are you still here tomorrow?
I can invite you to go to the nearby cellar.
[Weingut] Yeah, come on.
[Becky] Oh my God, it’s amazing!
Yes, the cellar, as they say, is very old.
[Becky] The tasting experience is something
it happens with all your senses.
So the smell of the air around you, the humidity,
the kind of echo quality of being under the mountain.
It really changes your experience
of everything you taste.
Cheers! [clinking glasses]
There are ways to bring wine flavors into whiskey,
and it’s usually like a secondary barrel finish.
When you start to move these flavors,
it really adds another level of depth and complexity,
and it can go out in whiskey.
My experience at this hotel here is really rooted
in the crafts of the region.
It’s always very interesting for me to hear the way
let people talk about food pairings.
[Wolfgang] Peeling chocolate
with pear and whiskey.
[Becky] Sitting in the restaurant tonight talking
to the chief of what he really hoped to create
for his guests kind of me really connected
with the flavors of the region.
Drink something, be it wine or whiskey,
with a dish really changes the experience.
The interaction of the two is really like a conversation.
It’s really inspiring when you go out into the world
and you see what others are creating,
what is their job,
they all really connected me to the vision of this hotel.
Schloss Lieser really distilled the Moselle valley,
in my experience here as a hotel guest.
Staying in an Autograph Collection hotel allows me
to collect rich experiences.
I am really delighted to visit The Edwin,
3:52
another Autograph Collection hotel in Tennessee,
3:55
to see what inspiration I’m going to find there.
