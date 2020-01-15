advertisement

0:05

[tires cracking on the gravel]

0:07

advertisement

[Becky] I’m Becky Harris, chief distiller

0:09

at the Catoctin Creek distillery.

0:12

So when you get to Schloss Lieser,

0:14

you really feel like you are in a castle.

0:19

I connect on a deep level to the flavor of different places.

0:23

As a whiskey maker, I really try to connect people

0:26

to the kind of sense of belonging that we have in Virginia,

0:30

and it’s inspiring to come to a hotel that has

0:33

this same thing here in the Moselle valley.

0:38

[The church bells are ringing]

0:40

It was an incredible experience to go behind

0:44

the hotel and enter one of the vineyards which is really

0:48

an incomparable vineyard in Germany and in the world.

0:53

[Thomas] We have a very high percentage

0:56

of this typical blue slate soil,

0:58

who is ultimately responsible for this very special

1:01

and a unique style of riesling.

1:08

We can produce extremely fine

1:10

and elegant dry wines too,

1:11

and the slate gives this salinity and this minerality.

1:15

[Becky] When you start exploring these flavors,

1:17

it really teaches you the love of the profession,

1:19

and it teaches you an appreciation

1:21

for the people who create it.

1:26

Today I had a conversation with Pete,

1:28

the owner of the hotel,

1:29

who told me about his vision of restoration

1:32

this ancient castle with its original beauty.

1:38

[Pete] I just fell in love with the building.

1:41

I have never seen such a complete building.

1:47

The most incredible room for me was the chapel.

1:51

[Becky] The chapel was really

1:52

a small, small jewelry box from an experience.

1:55

It’s so nice when you see the sun

1:57

coming from your room.

2:00

When you are there you can live like

2:02

at the time of the Kaiser.

2:04

Are you still here tomorrow?

2:05

I can invite you to go to the nearby cellar.

2:11

[Weingut] Yeah, come on.

2:12

[Becky] Oh my God, it’s amazing!

2:14

Yes, the cellar, as they say, is very old.

2:17

[Becky] The tasting experience is something

2:18

it happens with all your senses.

2:20

So the smell of the air around you, the humidity,

2:24

the kind of echo quality of being under the mountain.

2:27

It really changes your experience

2:30

of everything you taste.

2:32

Cheers! [clinking glasses]

2:34

There are ways to bring wine flavors into whiskey,

2:38

and it’s usually like a secondary barrel finish.

2:41

When you start to move these flavors,

2:43

it really adds another level of depth and complexity,

2:47

and it can go out in whiskey.

2:49

My experience at this hotel here is really rooted

2:52

in the crafts of the region.

2:54

It’s always very interesting for me to hear the way

2:57

let people talk about food pairings.

2:59

[Wolfgang] Peeling chocolate

3:01

with pear and whiskey.

3:04

[Becky] Sitting in the restaurant tonight talking

3:06

to the chief of what he really hoped to create

3:09

for his guests kind of me really connected

3:12

with the flavors of the region.

3:15

Drink something, be it wine or whiskey,

3:17

with a dish really changes the experience.

3:20

The interaction of the two is really like a conversation.

3:24

It’s really inspiring when you go out into the world

3:28

and you see what others are creating,

3:31

what is their job,

3:32

they all really connected me to the vision of this hotel.

3:36

Schloss Lieser really distilled the Moselle valley,

3:39

in my experience here as a hotel guest.

3:43

Staying in an Autograph Collection hotel allows me

3:46

to collect rich experiences.

3:50

I am really delighted to visit The Edwin,

3:52

another Autograph Collection hotel in Tennessee,

3:55

to see what inspiration I’m going to find there.

.

advertisement