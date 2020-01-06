advertisement

Although the exhibition floor was only officially opened on Tuesday 7 January, CES 2020 is already technically underway. LG does the honor to start the week with a press conference on Monday. If you want to start the week with some exciting new technology announcements, make sure you tune into the live stream at the top of this page, which starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. and lasts about an hour. .

LG undoubtedly saves a few surprises for the show, but we already know that at least one of the products shown will be a roll-up OLED TV that comes off the ceiling. We will also see some of the first Cinematic Sound OLED screens, with fully functional sound systems in their paper thin screens, and transparent screens intended for aircraft. As you might have expected, TVs will be the center of the LG showcase.

Some of the specific models that we will see are a 65-inch Ultra HD Bendable OLED screen, a 13.3-inch plastic OLED tablet and an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED screen with an 11.2 channel sound system. We also get our first look at the 48-inch OLED screen from LG, a first for the company.

Certainly other categories are represented, including smart devices, that should appear with almost every keynote during the day. Maybe we will finally get a release date for the HomeBrew system that was shown a year ago. In addition to smart home products, LG is likely to see more traditional devices, including new laptops and sound bars and speaker systems to complement the TVs.

