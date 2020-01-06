advertisement

Samsung pulled some of the air out of the room at CES 2020 when it revealed it would hold its Unpacked event (presumably before the unveiling of the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2) on February 11, but there should still be a lot of excitement at the company’s keynote address on Monday at 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET. President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics H.S. Kim will deliver the address.

Before we make any expectations or predictions, this is what will not be at the address: the Galaxy S11 (or S20), the next Galaxy Fold and the NEON artificial human. These are possibly the three most long-awaited projects in the work at Samsung, but none are expected at the address on Monday evening.

What we will see are TVs, TVs and more TVs. Earlier today, Samsung unveiled a wide range of televisions that are currently in the making, such as the modular MicroLED models available in 75, 88, 93 and 110-inch screen formats, the flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV with it. a screen-to-body ratio of 99%, and The Sero, a TV that can switch between horizontal and vertical orientations and will expand to global markets outside of Korea in 2020.

Samsung will also deal with “seamlessly connected devices with AI, advanced semiconductor chip sets and 5G”, so it won’t just be a bunch of TVs. Samsung has been a champion of smart home devices for several years and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more tonight. And just a few days ago, Samsung announced that its devices account for more than 50% of the global 5G smartphone market, so it’s no surprise that 5G will be a topic of discussion. Although the big revelations can be saved for later, it should still be an interesting show.

