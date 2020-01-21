advertisement

We all know that the SAGs are the forgotten rest of the litter when it comes to the awards ceremony, but just relevant enough to attract the big stars, many of whom were conspicuously absent from the Golden Globes. And why shouldn’t they? It’s tux season. The celebrities will get as much champagne, caviar and praise as possible while it is still flowing.

There will come a time when, after the Academy Awards, we will come back to the regularly scheduled program, in which the life’s work of Hollywood’s A-listers is analyzed with an accuracy of one centimeter. At the moment, however, we are happy with the unique light entertainment brand associated with the awards season, and this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards have not disappointed us.

Robert De Niro receives an award for his life’s work

While it was Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks who melted hearts at the Golden Globes with speeches of humility and affectionate sympathy, this time it was RDN who took the opportunity to reaffirm his right to be an outspoken old man , And given his almost relentless vengeance against Donald Trump over the past four years, we say he’s good.

“If I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it when I see an obvious abuse of power,” he said.

Robert De Niro, you are a unique person. Congratulations on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award! We are so thankful for you ✨ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9RCpSn0vIk

– SAG Awards® (@SAGawards), January 20, 2020

Parasite makes history

Parasite is the Korean drama that, although no one has really seen it, everyone secretly wants to win everything, just so that we can finally say that we have awarded a great foreign language film as it should be. The incredibly talented cast received a first part of the recognition it had earned at SAG and won the coveted award for the best cast in a film.

, @ ParasiteMovie is the first foreign language film to take the Actor® home for outstanding cast performance in a movie. #Sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt with another roast

Brad Pitt reminded us of all his charm with his self-ironic acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and he used his gong as the best supporting actor to prove why he’s one of the coolest men in Hollywood history. “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part: the guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife,” he said, casually bumping into Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish in the same speech.

Big speech of thanks from Brad Pitt: Courtesy of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® pic.twitter.com/GpIXaRTqZk

– FilmFreeway (@FilmFreeway) January 20, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix pays tribute to Heath

One of the most frequently asked questions about Joker is whether Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance was as good as the legendary twist Heath Ledger made as a super villain before his death. They’re two completely different ideas, but that didn’t stop Phoenix from looking at the comparisons.

Joaquin Phoenix with a great acceptance speech in honor of his candidate colleagues 🙌 #sagawards @jokermovie pic.twitter.com/F1qEnJH3CS

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

The world watches as Brad watches Jen

The story that the world can’t stop talking about again. The SAGs saw one of the most significant interactions between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, AKA, the couple everyone wants to see reunited over the next few years. There was the handle that was seen all over the world, but the ultimate sweet moment came when Brad Pitt stopped backstage to see Jen accept a SAG award for her performance on The Morning Show.

Look, I know Brad didn’t deserve to see Jen again, but this video where he watched her win a SAG award made me want that anyway pic.twitter.com/A3mdLtZZlh

– Shauna (@goldengateblond), January 20, 2020

