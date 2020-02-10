advertisement

[calm xylophone music]

[Low voice] Come on, hurry up.

Come on, come on, they’re coming.

Hurry, now they are coming!

[Julian] We all reach the edge of this lake.

And suddenly we heard screams

people chasing us.

At some sort of peak moment, you realize

there’s nowhere you can turn to,

behind you are hunters, before you is water.

A shot is fired.

Everyone starts to jump into the water,

it doesn’t even matter if you know

it’s a simulation,

your reflexes take over.

[crisp leaves] [panting camera]

Rebuilding an Underground Railroad is an Outdoor Activity

in which, usually students, go out into the woods

and spend a couple of hours playing the role

fugitives from slavery.

I thought a lot about what I was going to write,

that I was living the experience.

Is it realistic, is it positive,

is this an appropriate commemoration of the fugitives from slavery?

[Silent voice] Come on a charlatan.

But, the meta-thought stops when you have

this fight or flight response,

and you’re sort of in the swamp.

[crickets singing]

The two words that come up most often,

reconstructions of the Underground Railroad,

are trivializing and traumatizing.

[Male News Anchor] It was all part

of a reenactment of slavery but the family says

he crossed the line.

Students from third to fifth have been separated

in various groups, including slaves.

Seventh grade students have racial slurs launched against them.

The fact that they use the word N, I mean,

how dare you do that, say that to my child

I had realized it,

as a child of a controversial program where white instructors

said to black children that they were fugitive slaves,

and they had to flee.

[Female News Anchor] Pretend Instructors

were their masters.

It looked like a completely thorny pattern

to be, it seemed to me something offensive.

You can stay with them, or you can come back here-

[Julian] So, we saw a simulation

by the Kamau Kambui Center for Cultural Learning.

This program, which is the oldest in the country,

remarkably managed to continue

this simulation, without game.

While this program is in decline across the country.

So, once your headband is open, I don’t want to speak anymore.

It’s time to get serious now.

[Julian] Participants pass the next

or two hours chased by catchers,

they never appear face to face, but you can hear

them in the distance.

[Loud Screaming Man] Come out, slaves!

[Julian] Run from station to station,

need drivers.

[Calm voice] No one moves.

[Julian] Abolitionist characters,

Asking you to show them the right way.

So, I decided from that point on,

I was going to fight slavery-

[Julian] Henry David Thoreau, Harriet Tubman-

I never lost a passenger, I was not going to start then.

And I’m not going to start with you now.

It’s time to move, come on.

[Julian] There was a time when we met Lucretia Mott.

I believe that in passivity we are just as wrong

like those who commit injustices.

[Loud voice] Who’s going there?

[Lucretia] Quick, like that!

[Frightened voice] Hello!

[Lucretia] Hurry up, come in, come in.

[Loud voice] How are you today, ma’am?

[Lucretia] In the barn?

You are invited to watch.

I’m sure any sound could have surprised them.

Forests like these, it could have been wild dogs.

[Camera Man] Come on, come on, come on!

[heavy breathing] [kicking feet]

It was an intense experience for the children.

I can see people who are starting to wonder,

what would happen next?

And realizing there was no one in sight,

except the group, which is, I think,

what the experience is supposed to create.

There was a part where we cross the water.

You really feel it, because you can’t pretend to get wet.

Have this experience as a person

can really internalize,

I think it goes beyond what I know

you can get out of a book.

They raise slaves, usually once a day.

I think there is also an intangible element

why the Twin Cities program has escaped controversy.

And, it’s I think because it’s a program

who really rooted in the black community there.

When I looked at it, I was a little surprised

to find out how he was born.

It was created, as far as I know,

by a man named Kamau Kambui.

In the 1970s, he got involved with the Republic

from New Africa, one of the lesser-known black power groups.

In 1981, he reinvented himself in a way.

And, what his son told me, did he go

to be a hardcore revolutionary, to a hardcore humanist.

He becomes an outdoor educator, with young blacks

nonprofit in Minnesota.

And, he starts the Underground Railroad program

[Kamau] Tonight you have the opportunity to feel

the Underground Railroad.

[Julian] He saw this as a way to expose young black children

outside but also present

them to African American history at the same time.

In all of our bloodlines, we have stories

where people overcame to bring us to where we are today.

I think it is important that we understand

that we come from a solid stock.

In a sort of secure space, living history can help

to teach the history of slavery.

So the Kambui program became very popular in the late 80’s

[Radio Speaker] Kambui describes the simulation

as an exercise to combat racism.

Has been featured on radio and television,

and also, he taught it to outdoor instructors

Across the country.

And, what started to happen,

is that the reconstruction of the Underground Railroad is spreading

to YMCA camps, and it has spread to Nature’s Classroom.

Who started performing reenactments in 480 schools

Across the country.

Really, what started out as a local black community program,

has been copied across the country.

Reliving history is a viable activity.

The director of Nature’s Classroom,

he estimated that at least one million children had participated.

When you add dozens of summer camps across the country,

sometimes for more than a decade,

you watch millions of children

who grew up with this experience.

Lots of people tweet or post on Reddit,

should someone else pretend to be a fugitive

of slavery when they were in elementary school,

like, or was it just me?

It’s almost like a great story that it existed

and they had such a great influence on American culture.

This has not yet been fully recognized.

Education centers have traditionally had entirely white staff.

And they train them to make the railway,

and you sometimes have white staff chasing black children

through the woods, and it’s really bad.

It’s hard to talk about the African American experience

experientially, without any African Americans.

We have fairly strict rules

about how we behave.

We never use the word N, we don’t catch anyone,

we dwell on freedom,

as opposed to slavery.

And so, I never heard of anyone who was anything

other than empowered by experience.

I am someone who enslaved ancestors,

my great, great, great grandfather, he ran away

from his plantation in Virginia and cross

to the lines of the Union, in the last years of the civil war.

So I thought about the fact that it was

a story to which I felt personally connected.

I’m a lawyer, I’m not the crazy type.

But I feel like I’m drawing on minds

of our ancestors who were in the woods.

[Interviewer] And do you think the participants feel closer

to their ancestors?

I think that is not the right question to ask

can a program like this approximate

the experience of real fugitives?

Because, of course, the answer is possible.

What defined the experience were the consequences

that they faced if caught.

But I don’t think that’s the reconstruction

So many great religions involve observances

which commemorate the sufferings of the past.

Whether in The Last Supper,

whether it’s Palm Sunday or Hanukkah.

And, these rituals where people

symbolically participate in a great suffering

who, as individuals, have no frame of reference.

But it’s still important to them

to commemorate it and participate symbolically.

[Muffled voice] Single file line.

[Julian] Living this kind of disorientation

and helplessness in a controlled setting,

is a powerful experience.

[Trembling voice] Friend of a friend, sure, run.

[people shout] [drums beat]

[Crowd] Come, come over here!

[Julian] Like many commemoration practices,

it’s kind of a little piece of real experience.

That you symbolically repeat.

[Leader] One, two, three, freedom!

[Leader] Woo, you did a good job!

