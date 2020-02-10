0:00
[calm xylophone music]
0:03
[Low voice] Come on, hurry up.
0:08
Come on, come on, they’re coming.
0:10
Hurry, now they are coming!
0:16
[Julian] We all reach the edge of this lake.
0:18
And suddenly we heard screams
0:21
people chasing us.
0:24
At some sort of peak moment, you realize
0:27
there’s nowhere you can turn to,
0:29
behind you are hunters, before you is water.
0:33
A shot is fired.
0:38
Everyone starts to jump into the water,
0:41
it doesn’t even matter if you know
0:43
it’s a simulation,
0:45
your reflexes take over.
0:49
[crisp leaves] [panting camera]
0:50
Rebuilding an Underground Railroad is an Outdoor Activity
0:53
in which, usually students, go out into the woods
0:56
and spend a couple of hours playing the role
1:00
fugitives from slavery.
1:03
I thought a lot about what I was going to write,
1:06
that I was living the experience.
1:08
Is it realistic, is it positive,
1:11
is this an appropriate commemoration of the fugitives from slavery?
1:16
[Silent voice] Come on a charlatan.
1:17
But, the meta-thought stops when you have
1:21
this fight or flight response,
1:22
and you’re sort of in the swamp.
1:25
[crickets singing]
1:29
The two words that come up most often,
1:33
reconstructions of the Underground Railroad,
1:35
are trivializing and traumatizing.
1:38
[Male News Anchor] It was all part
1:39
of a reenactment of slavery but the family says
1:41
he crossed the line.
1:41
Students from third to fifth have been separated
1:43
in various groups, including slaves.
1:45
Seventh grade students have racial slurs launched against them.
1:51
The fact that they use the word N, I mean,
1:53
how dare you do that, say that to my child
1:56
I had realized it,
1:58
as a child of a controversial program where white instructors
2:01
said to black children that they were fugitive slaves,
2:04
and they had to flee.
2:04
[Female News Anchor] Pretend Instructors
2:06
were their masters.
2:07
It looked like a completely thorny pattern
2:10
to be, it seemed to me something offensive.
2:11
You can stay with them, or you can come back here-
2:13
[Julian] So, we saw a simulation
2:14
by the Kamau Kambui Center for Cultural Learning.
2:18
This program, which is the oldest in the country,
2:21
remarkably managed to continue
2:26
this simulation, without game.
2:29
While this program is in decline across the country.
2:34
So, once your headband is open, I don’t want to speak anymore.
2:38
It’s time to get serious now.
2:41
[Julian] Participants pass the next
2:42
or two hours chased by catchers,
2:46
they never appear face to face, but you can hear
2:49
them in the distance.
2:50
[Loud Screaming Man] Come out, slaves!
2:52
[Julian] Run from station to station,
2:54
need drivers.
2:56
[Calm voice] No one moves.
2:57
[Julian] Abolitionist characters,
2:59
Asking you to show them the right way.
3:01
So, I decided from that point on,
3:03
I was going to fight slavery-
3:04
[Julian] Henry David Thoreau, Harriet Tubman-
3:08
I never lost a passenger, I was not going to start then.
3:10
And I’m not going to start with you now.
3:12
It’s time to move, come on.
3:13
[Julian] There was a time when we met Lucretia Mott.
3:15
I believe that in passivity we are just as wrong
3:18
like those who commit injustices.
3:21
[Loud voice] Who’s going there?
3:22
[Lucretia] Quick, like that!
3:25
[Frightened voice] Hello!
3:26
[Lucretia] Hurry up, come in, come in.
3:27
[Loud voice] How are you today, ma’am?
3:33
[Lucretia] In the barn?
3:34
You are invited to watch.
3:38
I’m sure any sound could have surprised them.
3:43
Forests like these, it could have been wild dogs.
3:48
[Camera Man] Come on, come on, come on!
3:49
[heavy breathing] [kicking feet]
3:50
It was an intense experience for the children.
3:53
I can see people who are starting to wonder,
3:56
what would happen next?
3:57
And realizing there was no one in sight,
4:00
except the group, which is, I think,
4:02
what the experience is supposed to create.
4:05
There was a part where we cross the water.
4:07
You really feel it, because you can’t pretend to get wet.
4:10
Have this experience as a person
4:12
can really internalize,
4:15
I think it goes beyond what I know
4:18
you can get out of a book.
4:19
They raise slaves, usually once a day.
4:22
I think there is also an intangible element
4:24
why the Twin Cities program has escaped controversy.
4:29
And, it’s I think because it’s a program
4:32
who really rooted in the black community there.
4:34
When I looked at it, I was a little surprised
4:36
to find out how he was born.
4:39
It was created, as far as I know,
4:41
by a man named Kamau Kambui.
4:44
In the 1970s, he got involved with the Republic
4:47
from New Africa, one of the lesser-known black power groups.
4:52
In 1981, he reinvented himself in a way.
4:55
And, what his son told me, did he go
4:57
to be a hardcore revolutionary, to a hardcore humanist.
5:02
He becomes an outdoor educator, with young blacks
5:05
nonprofit in Minnesota.
5:07
And, he starts the Underground Railroad program
5:12
[Kamau] Tonight you have the opportunity to feel
5:14
the Underground Railroad.
5:15
[Julian] He saw this as a way to expose young black children
5:18
outside but also present
5:21
them to African American history at the same time.
5:25
In all of our bloodlines, we have stories
5:27
where people overcame to bring us to where we are today.
5:32
I think it is important that we understand
5:34
that we come from a solid stock.
5:35
In a sort of secure space, living history can help
5:39
to teach the history of slavery.
5:43
So the Kambui program became very popular in the late 80’s
5:49
[Radio Speaker] Kambui describes the simulation
5:51
as an exercise to combat racism.
5:53
Has been featured on radio and television,
5:55
and also, he taught it to outdoor instructors
5:59
Across the country.
6:01
And, what started to happen,
6:02
is that the reconstruction of the Underground Railroad is spreading
6:05
to YMCA camps, and it has spread to Nature’s Classroom.
6:09
Who started performing reenactments in 480 schools
6:14
Across the country.
6:15
Really, what started out as a local black community program,
6:19
has been copied across the country.
6:23
Reliving history is a viable activity.
6:27
The director of Nature’s Classroom,
6:29
he estimated that at least one million children had participated.
6:33
When you add dozens of summer camps across the country,
6:37
sometimes for more than a decade,
6:39
you watch millions of children
6:41
who grew up with this experience.
6:43
Lots of people tweet or post on Reddit,
6:46
should someone else pretend to be a fugitive
6:48
of slavery when they were in elementary school,
6:51
like, or was it just me?
6:52
It’s almost like a great story that it existed
6:55
and they had such a great influence on American culture.
6:59
This has not yet been fully recognized.
7:04
Education centers have traditionally had entirely white staff.
7:08
And they train them to make the railway,
7:10
and you sometimes have white staff chasing black children
7:13
through the woods, and it’s really bad.
7:16
It’s hard to talk about the African American experience
7:18
experientially, without any African Americans.
7:23
We have fairly strict rules
7:25
about how we behave.
7:27
We never use the word N, we don’t catch anyone,
7:32
we dwell on freedom,
7:35
as opposed to slavery.
7:38
And so, I never heard of anyone who was anything
7:43
other than empowered by experience.
7:46
I am someone who enslaved ancestors,
7:49
my great, great, great grandfather, he ran away
7:53
from his plantation in Virginia and cross
7:55
to the lines of the Union, in the last years of the civil war.
8:00
So I thought about the fact that it was
8:02
a story to which I felt personally connected.
8:06
I’m a lawyer, I’m not the crazy type.
8:09
But I feel like I’m drawing on minds
8:12
of our ancestors who were in the woods.
8:14
[Interviewer] And do you think the participants feel closer
8:16
to their ancestors?
8:18
I think that is not the right question to ask
8:20
can a program like this approximate
8:24
the experience of real fugitives?
8:25
Because, of course, the answer is possible.
8:27
What defined the experience were the consequences
8:31
that they faced if caught.
8:33
But I don’t think that’s the reconstruction
8:36
So many great religions involve observances
8:40
which commemorate the sufferings of the past.
8:43
Whether in The Last Supper,
8:45
whether it’s Palm Sunday or Hanukkah.
8:49
And, these rituals where people
8:52
symbolically participate in a great suffering
8:56
who, as individuals, have no frame of reference.
9:02
But it’s still important to them
9:04
to commemorate it and participate symbolically.
9:08
[Muffled voice] Single file line.
9:09
[Julian] Living this kind of disorientation
9:11
and helplessness in a controlled setting,
9:14
is a powerful experience.
9:16
[Trembling voice] Friend of a friend, sure, run.
9:19
[people shout] [drums beat]
9:20
[Crowd] Come, come over here!
9:21
[Julian] Like many commemoration practices,
9:24
it’s kind of a little piece of real experience.
9:28
That you symbolically repeat.
9:29
[Leader] One, two, three, freedom!
9:34
[Leader] Woo, you did a good job!
.