The Oscars will be without hosts for the second year in a row.

The 92nd Academy Awards can be reached in a few hours, so our biggest questions about the awards season have answers: Will Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt win their first Academy Awards? Can Parasite Be the First South Korean Oscar-winning Film to Make History? Is “1917” recognized as the best film and best director? The 2020 Oscars will air on ABC tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will be broadcast for the second year in a row without a moderator. ABC offers viewers various ways to broadcast both the red carpet and the award ceremony broadcast online.

The preview of ABCs 2020 Oscars starts at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on the official ABC website and the ABC app. Viewers must log in with their username and password for the cable subscription on both platforms. The pre-show includes coverage of the network’s red carpet. The academy starts live streaming from the Oscars red carpet on Twitter earlier in the day. A free stream on the red carpet will start on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. The Academy Live Stream on the red carpet will be available at https://twitter.com/theacademy or @TheAcademy.

The ABC website and ABC app of the Oscars television show will contain the official ABC live stream of the 92nd Academy Awards. Here, too, viewers need their cable subscription to register and access the live streams on the ABC website and the ABC app. The ABC show of the Oscars can also be streamed live for subscribers of AT & T Now, Hulu with live TV and YouTube TV. These various streaming services can be accessed via Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku TV and Apple TV.

This year’s Oscars are dominated by Todd Phillips “Joker”, the comic drama starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous Batman villain. “Joker” was voted the most nominated film of the year 2020 with 11 Oscar nominations. Phoenix is ​​expected to take home the best actor award, while composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is the leader in the race for the best original score. Directly behind “Joker” are “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, all of which have 10 Oscar nominations. “Hollywood” star Brad Pitt is the leader in the race for the best supporting actor, while Tarantino’s script fights “Parasite” for the best original script. “1917” is an exception to dominate the craft categories and to give Sam Mendes his second Oscar for Best Director after “American Beauty”. “The Irishman” could be the rare film that deserves 10 nominations and leaves the ceremony empty handed.

Oscar lovers can click here to read how IndieWire’s Anne Thompson breaks down each category with her forecast analysis. Thompson’s final predictions for today’s ceremony are printed below. Click here for the full list of 2020 Oscar nominees.

This year’s Oscar presenters include Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein and Shia LaBeouf. Among others, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kristen Wiig.

Best picture: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “1917”

Best Director: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Adam Driver (“Marriage History”)

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“marriage story”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Spoiler: Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Bong Joon Jo (“Parasite”)

Best adapted script: Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Spoiler: Greta Gerwig

Best animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Spoiler: “Klaus”

Best animated short film: “Hair Love”

Spoiler: “Memorable”

Best camera: Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Spoiler: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”)

Spoiler: Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Documentary: “American Factory”

Spoiler: “For Sama”

Best Documentary Short: “Learn Skateboarding in a War Zone (When You’re a Girl)”

Spoiler: “In the absence”

Best processing: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Best international feature film: “Parasite”

Spoiler: “Pain & Glory”

Best Live Action Short Film: “Brotherhood”

Spoiler: “A sister”

Best make-up and hairstyling: “Bombshell”

Spoiler: “Joker”

Best production design: Barbara Ling (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”)

Spoiler: Dennis Gassner (“1917”)

Best costume designer:

Spoiler: Fiona Crombie (“The Favorite”)

Best original score: Hildur Guonadottir (“Joker”)

Spoiler: Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Best original song: “I will love myself again” (Elton John and Bernie Taupin, “Rocketman”)

Spoiler: “Stand Up” (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”)

Best sound editing: “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

Best sound mix: “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Spoiler: “1917”

Best visual effects: “1917”

Spoiler: “Avengers: Endgame”

