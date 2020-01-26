advertisement

Grammy winning rapper T.I. is working with some of the biggest names in the music world these days. This weekend, the King of the South went online Sunday to flood his social media pages with epic moments alongside everyone from the music tycoon Diddy to the award-winning singer Rihanna. Watch and comment below!

There is no way around this shit… #FromNothingToAbundance @moneybaggyo @jimjonescapo @yogotti

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 25, 2020 at 10:32 PM PST

Congratulations big bro @diddy You’ve been a great example of what it meant to come out of the hood and thrive for decades. Thank you for all that you have contributed to the culture. Love and respect King #IconAward

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 26, 2020 at 12:48 am PST

Tell @dapperdanharlem that he will never be cooler in this shit than me … #ItsaLifestyle @hideokibespoke BUT I always like to respect him and salute him for being everything he has been in culture. We plan to sit down on #ExpediTIously and discuss it in detail.

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 25, 2020 at 9:55 p.m. PST

Tell @majorgirl how much I want her to be here with me…. Really ketchup with my mustard I can’t imagine a better date ANY O ALL ALL MY LOVE 4 ALL MY LIFE #WonderWhatSheWouldaWore

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 25, 2020 at 20:40 PST

Mustard and Wasabi x Live your life

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 25, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. PST

Never a dull moment

A message shared by TIP (@ troubleman31) on January 25, 2020 at 8:03 p.m. PST

