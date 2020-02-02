advertisement

Sky Sports apologized to West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after a series of “factual inaccuracies” occurred at one of their shows last week.

During the long-running Sunday Supplement program, football journalists discuss what’s going on in the sport, with West Ham’s recent bouts highlighted in the wake of last week.

The owners’ financial commitment during their ten years in office has been questioned, while arguing that the club has consistently been on the verge of relegation. A guest on the show also made a comment that Gold and Sullivan didn’t like.

The couple are believed to have threatened legal action against Sky Sports after the inaccurate claims were broadcast live.

This led to an apology this morning, with host Geoff Shreeves retracing the previous comments and even unlocking the money West Ham has spent in recent years:

In the Sunday supplement, the following correction regarding the broadcast last Sunday is published: pic.twitter.com/vYVQb55z6h

– Sunday supplement (@SundaySupp) February 2, 2020

There was a discussion about West Ham on last week’s show. After the discussions this week between the Sunday supplement and the club, we apologize for any factual inaccuracies in the program.

Recent reports indicate that West Ham has invested heavily in the squad since moving to the new stadium. £ 240m net has been spent in the past four years, including club record Sebastien Haller.

They spent over £ 1.5m on scouts last year and invested £ 10m in the training grounds at Rush Green and Chadwell Heath. “In response to the allegation that Stuart Pearce’s appointment was” rejected “by the board, the club said it was not.”

During the discussion it was noted that the club had a culture of “everyone has their hands in the box office” – this was an indication of the commitment of some players and managers and was in no way an indication of illegality.

We apologize if this has not been clarified.

It was suspected that David Gold and David Sullivan made no significant investments in St. Andrews during their tenure in Birmingham. “During their time at the club, they invested in redesigning the site, including three new grandstands and 22,000 new seats.

As a result, St. Andrews was awarded the status of an asset by Community Value. Sky Sports always strives for fairness and accuracy in programming.

