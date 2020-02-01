advertisement

Is Robert Snodgrass the Scottish Leo Messi? No, probably not. Is he the Scottish Wes Hoolahan? Ah here, now it’s just ridiculous.

But there is no doubt that Robert Snodgrass was the only delight for West Ham fans at the London stadium this afternoon, as he scored a template and two goals that the Hammers triumphed 3-1 against Brighton. However, this joy did not last, as they had two cashes in the last 15 minutes and had to settle for a 3: 3 draw.

David Moyes’ team is currently in the relegation zone, a point for security reasons, but with a threatening-looking fixpoint list in the coming months, including matches against Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolves and Spurs. Two lost points at home against a relegation rival who missed a lead of two goals with a catastrophic defense are therefore difficult to swallow.

But West Ham’s relegation fear is of little concern given the absolute trauma that countless Fantasy Premier League managers felt today when they excluded Snodgrass from their selection for Gameweek 25.

After Snodgrass had already supported Issa Diop’s opening game with a wonderful equalizer, he won with a sweet volley to 2: 0 against West Ham. But it was his second 3-1 goal that was typical of his day. Half a volley with the left foot from 20 meters that sailed past the goalkeeper (via another distraction).

When the talented, albeit inconsistent, Scottish midfielder finally assumed god-like status and dominated the Premier League’s action that afternoon, the sound of hundreds, possibly thousands, of angry Fantasy Premier League managers shouting to the sky together was above that Hear Irish Sea away.

Snub Robert Snodgrass at your risk.

If you keep Snodgrass on the bench # FPLdisaster @OfficialFPL

– Nandhakishore K (@itsmenandhu) February 1, 2020

Of course, Robert Snodgrass will turn into Lionel Messi in 2012 as soon as I put him on my #FPL bench

– Tunechi (@tunde_young) February 1, 2020

I told my brother to get snodgrass this morning. He did so, but decided to put him on the bench.

Lundstram has to do him a big favor and not be on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/ftC66H95Bd

– FPL REAPER🔺 (@ReaperFPL) February 1, 2020

Snodgrass on 15 points. Thought to risk the armband with him 😭😭

– E L V I S (@pheenum) February 1, 2020

Of course I put Snodgrass on the bench in my imagination

– Sam (@SamTheHokage) February 1, 2020

I sold Snodgrass. for a hit! @OfficialFPL Wow!

– Sumit Paudel (@ SumitPaudel16) February 1, 2020

Snodgrass on a bench and he met again. #FPL why why?

Why does it have to be me every time?

– 𝓩𝓮𝓛𝓾𝓢 (@IamSigdel) February 1, 2020

Snodgrass. Why?

Really the only reason I checked him out today was that they only recovered a few days between games and Snodgrass was injured last week 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dawn, I’m tired of it. pic.twitter.com/xAHxgcpQa3

– FPL Partridge (@FPL_Partridge) February 1, 2020

