advertisement

Cynthia Erivo’s look at last night’s Golden Globe Awards was inspired by a more feminine version of the 1960s combover. Her hairdresser, Coree Moreno, wanted to spin a spin on a classic look while highlighting the sexy details of her Thom Browne dress.

READ: These hairstyles killed on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2020

advertisement

“We wanted to bring a more androgynous contrast to a Chrome sprite,” he says.

Here’s how to recreate the look:

We started the morning with a four-color color creating a personalized glossy chrome tone to accompany the combover atmosphere of the 60s for men. The key to the perfect color is having a well-hydrated foundation, so I was thrilled to use Dove Amplified Textures Moisturizing Cleansing Shampoo ($ 6.99) and Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask (6, $ 99) (available at Target in February!) On Cynthia during our color session to ensure her hair has a good start this reward season.



After shampooing, I left the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($ 6.99) on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it off to start our style. I love the way this line was specially designed for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect for hydrating the coils of Cynthia after the process. Once the mask was completely rinsed off, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Leave-In Conditioner ($ 6.99) to damp hair and combed evenly for an extra layer of protection.

To style, I used a palm-sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness foam ($ 4.88), lathered her hair and then walked in with a comb to straighten her hair. . I repeated the process a second time to build the structure and hold.



Finally, I refined the detail areas like the hair and neck area with the Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture gel ($ 6.99) The shiny and smooth texture of the product allowed me to shape her hair and fine-tune the details. Finally, a generous explosion of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold hairspray ($ 4.89) to keep the structure perfectly in place overnight without flaking. Adding diffused light for extra dry hold.

Erivo has a moment this award season, so you’ll see many more of his glamorous moments approaching the Oscars. Stay tuned.

RELATED STORIES:

LET’S MAKEUP: Famous makeup artist Sir John shows us how to tinker with Kat Graham’s Golden Globe Glam

GET THE LOOK: All you need is $ 20 and patience to recreate the hairstyle of Tiffany Haddish’s Golden Globe Awards

10 photos

advertisement