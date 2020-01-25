advertisement

This is when the police arrested a retiree driving a mobility scooter on a busy two-lane road in Derby.

The man was traveling along the A6 from Alvaston to Chaddesden when it was reported by officers.

advertisement

The alarm was triggered by a member of the public concerned for his safety along the busy main road.

During an episode of Traffic Cops, broadcast on channel 5 earlier this week, a passing driver was seen loading the mobility scooter into the back of his pickup truck before helping the old man get around. put in safety.

When asked why he was traveling along the dual carriageway, he replied that he was trying to visit his daughters in Chaddesden and that the A6 was the fastest way to get there.

He told the police that he had been “mocked,” that he had been arrested, and assured them that he was not confused and knew what he was doing.

Speaking on the program, PC Tom Strachan said, “This is an important route to Derby. At this point it is a two-lane carriageway with a mobility scooter which is very small and very slow.

“If a motorist is not careful, there is a risk of an unpleasant accident.”

When the police officer told the man that it was not safe to travel on the expressway, he said, “I can see your point, but how can I get to Chaddesden?”

The police then removed the mobility scooter from the two-lane carriageway and advised the man to take an alternate route.

.

advertisement