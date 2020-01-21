advertisement

A great act.

The last season of Game of Thrones was not a good one. Enough time has passed to see this now. You can admit it.

Most of the characters sucked, the storylines became really strange and the storyline got completely out of hand.

But we can agree on one thing: Peter Dinklage gave everything from the first episode of the first season to the end of the series.

Dinklage has been a constant source of entertainment throughout the show and has absolutely its character. One could definitely argue that Tyrion Lannister is the main character of Game of Thrones.

And he was rewarded for his efforts at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was recognized for excellence by a male actor in a drama series.

When he got up to accept his award, Dinklage immediately thanked the people of Northern Ireland for having “fought” with the actors and crew from Game of Thrones for nine years.

A classy guy.

His speech also made his wife cry when he thanked her for having him with him for more than nine years.

Look here:

