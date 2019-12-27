advertisement

At 26 years old Ariana Grande can boast of being one of the most successful artists in music history. The American has been a reference in the music scene for many years and his successes never stop.

Some successes in the scenarios that have made him one of the most visited celebrities on social networks. Are neither more nor less than 169 million pendant they only accumulate the singer on Instagram.

But of course as Ariana knows that success and these millions of followers have also been accompanied by a growing wave of haters. Haters who also use social networks to try to go under Grande,

Ariana Grande’s nose

The most common is that his critics choose his character, considering that little can be said about his spectacular voice. In this particular case, their haters circulated a picture in which we can see Ariana long before she passed through the operating room.

And as much as her most loyal fans defend her with everything, it is more than obvious that the artist has come to the operating room a few times. And his nose is one of the surgeries to tell more about.

Among other things, because there are many who either had never seen before Ariana either way or didn’t remember. The result was nothing more than an avalanche of comments that already fill forums and social networks.

“Is she that?”, “My mother, what a change”, “I knew something had been touched up, but I never thought it was such a beast”, “Happiness that went through the surgeon is much prettier now “or” What awesome ”Are just a few of the many related comments. Of course, considering how successful he is and how proud he is of his appearance, it doesn’t seem that this kind of opinion makes the singer sleepless.

