advertisement

Katy Perry will close the year 2019 calm and without a friend. Well, the friend is holding it for now. Orlando Bloom is still by his side. But we’ll see what happens to their relationship 2020,

The couple met in 2016, At a Golden globe partyLove came into being. And from then until the end of last year, they kept coming and going. Now not now

Love unleashes

But at the end of last year everything changed. The couple agreed at a party in Japan, where they decided to settle their relationship permanently. And six weeks later Hollywood Actor asked for marriage. And for more inri, he opened it Valentine’s Day, She saw the ring with a value of $ 4.5 million, accepted delightedly.

advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEb5gNsmGJ8 [/ embed]

The couple have set the date of the link for December. Katy even had a bachelor party on a yacht that she had more than invited to 60 friends, And that I wanted the wedding to be discreet.

Postponed

But the days passed. And when winter came, neither Katy Yet Orlando gave no signs of setting the end date. And so the bomb exploded a few days ago.

The singer and the actor told them pendant that they had decided to postpone the wedding. At first it was said that the reason was the full schedule of celebrity did not allow them to walk through the altar for a day.

In the past few hours she has US Weekly Portal has uncovered the real reason. This would mean that the place where they wanted to hold the event was not available for these days.

However, some and some Orlando Bloom Fans suspect there is another hidden reason. This would be that he wants to increase his offspring with the singer, however Perry Not. Russell Brand It was already recognized in an interview that they had split up for this reason.

Katy Perry’s swimsuit

pendant who recommend flourish to return with his former Miranda Kerrwhom they find much nicer than that Californian, And they say accompanying photos like the one shown below. In it, the singer appears somewhat “deteriorated” and with a swimsuit that “does him no favor”.

advertisement