advertisement

Nicole Kidman is the subject of another police investigation in the first trailer for “The Undoing”, her second HBO series with the creator of “Big Little Lies”, David E. Kelley.

In the six-part, limited series “The Undoing”, Kidman and Hugh Grant Grace and Jonathan Fraser play who live the only life they have ever wanted. By HBO: “Overnight, a gap opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. After a widespread and very public catastrophe and horrified by the way she didn’t follow her own advice, Grace has to break up one life and create another for her child and family. “

Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Córdoba, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Gråbøl and Donald Sutherland also starred in the series, which will make its debut in May.

advertisement

Also read: Nicole Kidman, David E Kelley-Re team for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ in Hulu

Kidman and Kelley are also working on an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Hulu.

The director of “The Night Manager” and “Bird Box”, Susanne Bier, directed the six-part series, with Kelley acting as executive producer and show runner. Kidman and Per Saari are also executive producers at Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea at Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

advertisement