The full series will be available for streaming shortly.

Between Blue Planet (I & II) and Planet Earth (I & II) and Virunga and Frozen Planet and The Ivory Game and Life Below Zero and many others you can say if you are a fan of nature documentaries then Netflix is ​​full in 2019 and took care of it all.

2020 seems to be just the thing for you, and that includes this incredibly original looking documentary series. Night on earth,

Netflix described it as follows:

“The series enables viewers to observe the behavior of nature at night. In six episodes, Night on Earth will explore the night world and offer insights into a rarely seen or understood but highly active animal world.

“The breakthrough technology will reveal new behaviors and provide unique insight into the great wonders of the world at night.

“Five of the six episodes explore a different habitat to show how the demands of surviving the darkest hours affect life unexpectedly. Episode six shows how wildlife around the world changes over the course of the night responded from sunset to sunrise. “

All six parts of Night On Earth can be viewed on Netflix starting Wednesday, January 29.

