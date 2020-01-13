advertisement

Sony released its first trailer for the upcoming superhero film Morbius.

In the film, Jared Leto will play the role of Dr. Michael Morbius take over, who tries to cure himself from a rare blood disease.

While the trailer has some really nice special effects, it looks like your pretty superhero standard film.

However, the trailer ended with a surprising appearance by Michael Keaton. And the big question is whether he’s playing Spider-Man villain Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When Michael Keaton plays Vulture, it is entirely possible that the new deal that Marvel and Sony signed last summer would have linked their two film universes much more closely than previously thought.

Current rumors also suggest that J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson will also appear in the film and will continue to tie the film to the MCU.

Here is the official description of the film:

“One of Marvel’s most fascinating and contradictory characters hits the screen when Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dr. Morbius falls ill with a rare blood disorder and is determined to spare other people the same fate. He tries desperately to gamble. What appears to be a radical success at first glance soon turns out to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease. “

Morbius is staged by Daniel Espinosa based on a story by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The screenplay was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless as well as Art Marcu and Matt Holloway.

The film stars are Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, AL Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

The film is produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad and Lucas Foster.

It is expected to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

