On August 28, 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave the speech “I have a dream” that inspired America – and was ashamed to honor the principles on which it was founded.

Clarence Jones, co-author of an early draft of the speech, remembered TheWrap in 2013 when King came to think that the most famous part of his speech was the March on Washington.

When he looked at the crowd, King said it would “go down in history as the greatest demonstration of freedom in our nation’s history.”

King agreed with his prepared statements, Jones said when his favorite gospel singer Mahalia Jackson called: “Tell them about the dream, Martin! Tell them about the dream. “

And then King went off his script – and the speech became known as “I have a dream”.

“When Mahalia called him, I was about 50 feet behind him … and I saw it happen in real time. He just took the text of his speech and moved it to the left side of the lectern. … And I said to someone who was standing next to me: “These people don’t know, but they’re going to church right away.” I said that because I saw his body language change from behind. Where he had read as if he had given a lecture, but then went into the mode of a Baptist preacher, ”said Jones.

“If there had been someone – someone else – who would have shouted something to him – I think he would have been a little surprised. I am not sure whether he would have deviated from the text of his speech. But Mahalia Jackson was his favorite gospel singer. When Mahalia said it was almost a mandate to respond. “

