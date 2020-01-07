advertisement

CES media days may be over, but there is still at least one press conference that you want to listen to this week. Dell has brought a lot of new products and concepts to CES 2020 and we should have the opportunity to see some of these in action when the company enters the stage on Tuesday at 10 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

As was the case with many of the big name brands at the show this year, Dell revealed many of its products in advance. Last week we got an early look at the new XPS 13 laptop with its 4-sided InfinityEdge screen, the Latitude 9510 15-inch 2-in-1 business laptop and various new monitors for a wide range of consumers.

Much more intriguing were the concepts that Dell had brought to the show, including the Alienware Concept UFO, which looks like a Switch and a gaming laptop had a child. The UFO has an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1900 × 1200, removable controllers, a 10th-generation Intel Core processor and can be connected to your TV. It may never see the light of day, but it certainly caught the attention of those present and watching from home.

Other concepts were the foldable Ori laptop and the Duet screen with two screens, both of which look great, but they are also just concepts, so we have no idea when and if we can get hold of them. That said, Dell could delve deeper into these concepts during its CES press conference, which you can watch live above.

