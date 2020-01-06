advertisement

SpaceX has a strong start to the year with a new launch of its Starlink satellites today, and you can watch it live. During the mission, 60 of SpaceX’s pint-sized communication satellites are deployed, all of which are sent to Earth aboard one of SpaceX’s trusted Falcon 9 rockets.

The mission, currently scheduled to start at 9.19 p.m. EST, flies skyward from the SpaceX Launch Complex in Florida. As is often the case, SpaceX will stream the entire event live, complete with commentary and a live look at the landing of its Falcon 9 booster.

The live stream appears here just before the launch is scheduled, so take a seat:

Here is SpaceX’s description of how it’s all going to fall:

After the phase separation, SpaceX will land the first phase of Falcon 9 on the “Of course I still love you” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic. About 45 minutes after takeoff, the SpaceX spaceship, “Ms. Boom,” will attempt to recover half the payload.

The recovery of the Falcon 9 phase is currently fairly routine for SpaceX. The company failed many times in the search to perfect its landing systems and has had an incredible amount to offer lately. Regarding the recovery of the cockpit, well, that’s another story.

Falcon 9 static fire test completed – target Monday, January 6 at 9:19 PM EST for launching 60 Starlink satellites from Pad 40 in Florida

– SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 4, 2020

Repairing the shell halves of the Falcon 9 – the two halves of the nose cone that split and separate during the deployment of the payload in space – has proved difficult for the company. Grabbing them while falling back to earth has been a challenge to say the least, but today another attempt will be made to grab a tub before it splashes into the ocean.

