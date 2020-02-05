advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, senators are expected to issue a verdict on the two impeachment articles facing the president.

It’s over but the screams. On Wednesday, the Senate will meet again for the trial of Donald Trump’s dismissal. Unless there is a major surprise, it should end with the President’s acquittal on the two indictments brought against him, the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.

A small but crucial cohort of what is commonly considered the moderate faction of the G.O.P. tried to be cautious – lightly condemning the President’s actions while stressing that they do not, in their view, give rise to the gravity of a serious crime or misdemeanor, which would require the President to be removed from office. Last week, Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee set the tone by agreeing that the president’s conduct was “improper” and said that the case against Trump had been more or less proven by the directors of the house. But he felt that further testimony would be unnecessary since he did not intend to vote to convict. Maine senator Susan Collins, who strategically waited to approve the calling of witnesses until the measure was unsuccessful, said on Monday that she would vote for acquittal, adding that the threshold of dismissal of the president was to be higher. , even if his conduct was “incorrect and displayed very poor judgment”. Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski was not far behind and not much different, saying that Trump’s behavior was “shameful and bad” but that voters, not the Senate, should decide whether to dismiss the president – in the next general election in November. Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke up with colleagues on Wednesday in a touching speech outside a largely empty Senate chamber, saying he had an obligation to keep his “oath before God “and to vote to condemn the president.

For the final vote, it appears that Democrats may find it difficult to gain unanimity within their own party. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said on Monday that he was not sure he would vote to convict. He had previously fled his caucus in critical votes, including the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court. Less harsh measures that could scold Trump also seem out of reach. Instead of the dismissal, Manchin raised the idea of ​​a Senate vote to censor the president, saying that such a resolution could garner bipartisan support. This suggestion has nowhere. Senator Alexander refused to sign the concept when the reporter questioned him on Tuesday.

Although the outcome of the trial has been fundamentally certain from the start, tension between the parties has increased considerably in recent weeks, culminating in some unsportsmanlike staging during the State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening . Although President Trump did not raise the subject of his impeachment trial in his speech, he refused to shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just before the speech began. In the end, President Pelosi dramatically tore up a transcript of the speech she had read carefully all night. It served as a glimpse of a conflicting post-impeachment reality for the next election year.

Watch the live stream above for Donald Trump’s latest cancellation lawsuit.

