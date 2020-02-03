advertisement

On the eve of the State of the Union address in 2020, with an almost guaranteed acquittal, senators continue to discuss President Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

On Monday, final arguments begin in the Donald Trump Senate recall trial. The chance that the procedure would have continued on a different track, with senators calling witnesses and requesting documents, had always been slim, given the partisan voting patterns in the Republican-controlled Senate. A vote on Friday officially ruled out this possibility. After Chief Justice John Roberts read the question aloud – “Is it necessary to consider and debate under the rules of impeachment any motion to summon witnesses or documents?” – it took about seven minutes to the Clerk of the Senate to call the senators by name and repeat their votes into a microphone. The unsurprising result was 49 votes in favor and 51 votes against. Only two Republicans, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, voted to call witnesses, as they had reported.

Before Friday’s vote, Democratic officials who pursued the case spoke of its historic significance. “It will set a new precedent. This will be quoted in impeachment trials for this point until the end of the story, “said Adam Schiff, the director of the house. “The witnesses the President is hiding will tell their stories, and we will be asked why we did not want to hear this information when we had the opportunity.” House Director Jason Crow put it differently, asking to senators: “What do you want your place in history to be? “

advertisement

Some places in history are certain. Trump is the third US president to be charged, and if the proceedings go according to plan, he will become the second president on Tuesday to deliver a State of the Union address while simultaneously being the subject of an indictment trial. The Senate is expected to issue its verdict on Wednesday afternoon. Susan B. Glasser wrote last week that the predictable vote not to call witnesses would be at least the end of a long masquerade: “The trial which was not really a trial will be over, and we will not have more to listen to it. The Senate can stop pretending. But the arguments in the Donald Trump removal trial will continue for a few more days. You can watch them on the live stream above.

advertisement