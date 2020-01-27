advertisement

During the second week of the President’s removal from office, his lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, will stand up for their defense.

Donald Trump’s Senate indictment trial enters its second week on Monday. On Saturday morning, members of the President’s legal team began presenting their opening arguments. In a two-hour session, attorneys Jay Sekulow and Pat Cipollone repeated the message that Trump’s deputies touted throughout the impeachment process, describing it as a partisan attempt to overthrow the 2016 elections. “They are asking you to snatch all the ballots across the country on your own initiative – take that decision away from the American people, “said Cipollone. Another element of their defense was to trivialize Trump’s relations with Ukraine, describing both the suspension of military aid and a smear campaign against Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as minor matters.

The president’s lawyers will have two more days to present their opening arguments, and have already said they will keep their briefs shorter than the directors of the Democratic House. During the presentations by the directors of the House last week, some senators were ostentatiously bored: Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, distributed faithful spinning films to his colleagues, and Marsha Blackburn tweeted and read a book . Despite this kind of response from some senators, writes John Cassidy, the directors of the House clearly demonstrated their point of view: “No one who even watched some of the presentations by the Directors of the House could have had any doubts that there was , in effect, an illicit ploy to coerce Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, for announcing an investigation into a Ukrainian company that employed Hunter Biden; that this plan was carried out to Trump’s knowledge and at his request; and that the president and his staff did everything in their power to prevent the details from emerging. “

The defense team, which includes legal celebrities Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, none of whom spoke on Saturday, is likely to take a more explosive approach than the directors of the Chamber as the trial continues. Jeffrey Toobin writes that “the staging that will likely be exhibited should not obscure what is actually going on”, that is to say that the defenders of the president and the republican leadership of the Senate will not only work to contradict the description made by the directors of the Chamber but also to ensure that the trial does not include any new testimony or any documentary evidence. Senators agreed to vote on the matter later in the week after the two sides have presented their opening arguments.

You can follow the developments on the live stream above.

