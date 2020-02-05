advertisement

The President was advised not to mention his ongoing impeachment trial during his speech at a joint session of Congress.

Donald Trump to travel to Capitol on Tuesday night, day after technical difficulties delayed Iowa Democratic caucus results and day before Republican-controlled Senate votes to acquit president Hill to deliver his state of the Union address. Trump will become the second president in the history of the United States to present the annual speech, provided for in article II of the Constitution, within the framework of a dismissal procedure. In 1999, President Bill Clinton became the first, delivering his State of the Union address just one month after he was removed from the House of Representatives. In his seventy-seven minute speech, Clinton never directly mentioned his impeachment trial. Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida urge President Trump to follow Clinton’s example by withdrawing the indictment and its expected results from his speech. “We’ve been talking about it for so long. I think he has to stick to the agenda and he will do very well, “said Senator Mike Braun of Indiana.

The timing of the President’s State of the Union’s speech last year was also dramatic. The speech was postponed after a prolonged government shutdown on the funding of border walls led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to withdraw the President’s invitation to address Congress in the Chamber. Writing for the New Yorker, Benjamin Wallace-Wells called the 2019 speech “failed” and Susan B. Glasser wrote: “As a speech, it was completely forgettable.” Last year Trump delivered his speech at a convention in which the Democrats were buzzing with energy, cool mid-way through 2018, in which the Democrats won the House and delivered a first-year class of young women to the Party caucus. This year, the energy in the room is likely to be significantly less exuberant, as Democrats wrestle with an Iowa anticlimatic caucus and eagerly await the last scheduled day of the Senate’s recall trial.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan will deliver the Democrats’ response to the state of the Union from East Lansing High School, where her daughters are attending school. Whitmer won his governorship in mid-2018, in a swing state that the Democrats lost in 2016 and hope to win in 2020. Representative Veronica Escobar of Texas will rebut the president’s speech in Spanish , from a community health center in El Paso. Escobar gained prominence in 2019 as outspoken critic of the Trump administration’s border policies and anti-immigrant rhetoric when a deadly shootout targeted Latinos in an El Paso Walmart.

You can watch the evening’s speeches in the live stream above.

