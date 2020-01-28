advertisement

Watch Tuesday’s indictment process as Donald Trump’s attorneys conclude their opening arguments.

In the Senate dismissal trial against Donald Trump on Tuesday, the president’s legal team will complete its defense. The day before, Trump’s lawyers have largely focused on constitutional, legal and historical precedents; In Monday’s first speech, Kenneth Starr, the independent lawyer whose salacious report led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton, said the proceedings against Trump were “fraught with fundamental violations of the process.” Later in the afternoon, Deputy President’s attorney Pat Philbin argued that the Democrats confused executive privilege with the abuse of power and that the President was denied due process. He repeated the common Republican argument that Trump was unable to be represented by counsel or call witnesses during the Chamber’s investigation, claiming that the President had been excluded from the proceedings “for seventy-one days on seventy eight.” also highlighted the ideological differences between Democrats and Republicans with regard to dismissal as “friction” between the executive and legislative branches, which the Constitution predicted and authorized.

It was Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, who introduced a new pillar of Trump’s defense: a long-awaited attack on Joe and Hunter Biden. “We would prefer not to discuss it,” she said, adding that it was only because House directors had mentioned Biden or Burisma “more than four hundred times” in their arguments last week – a figure she has repeatedly cited – that the Trump defense team was forced to bring up the subject. Bondi sought to portray Hunter Biden as a profiteer who has been patronized in a lucrative position on the board of directors of Burisma. Instead of concrete evidence of the alleged Bidens’ corruption, it offered excerpts from George Kent’s televised testimony to the House and articles from The Times, Washington Post and other media expressing concern that Hunter Biden’s position on the board represented a potential conflict of interest. (She also regularly quotes from the media throughout her arguments, including the New Yorker.) Later, Eric Herschmann, a partner in the private law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, questioned Joe Biden’s temper, saying that ” everyone who works for him was yelled. Their goal was to establish that Trump’s desire to investigate the Bidens was justified, no matter how long the president seemed willing to go there.

Herschmann’s comments then skidded further. He spoke about an episode in March 2012, in which Barack Obama told Dmitri Medvedev, then president of Russia, that he understood Russia’s concerns about an anti-missile shield that the United States and NATO wanted build across Europe. Obama unknowingly said in a hot microphone that he would have “more flexibility” to accept concessions to Russia after the 2012 presidential election in the United States. Herschmann argued that this conversation was a more inaccessible offense than Trump’s actions in the Ukraine case. He then praised President Trump as if he was campaigning for re-election, saying that perhaps the American people love “historically low unemployment”, strong 401 (k) s, “secure borders”, trade deals favorable, “lower taxes”, and “a president who kept his promises and kept them”.

Alan Dershowitz, who closed the day’s debates with a coda focused on history and constitutional law, opened his remarks with personal feelings: he said he hated Nixon and supported his removal; admired Clinton and opposed his removal; and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and would defend her as he defends Trump, if she was the president and presented the same impeachment articles. These articles, he argued, are ultimately too vague and subjective to justify Trump’s dismissal, and he said he now believes, unlike in the past, that indictment charges must be criminal in nature. . He also addressed more directly than his colleagues the “Bolton bomb” – a leak, Sunday night, of a draft book to be published by former national security adviser John Bolton, which says that Trump told Bolton directly that the release of the suspension of aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations of some Democrats. (In her latest column, New York editor Susan B. Glasser called Bolton’s revelation a “proverbial smoking gun.”) Impenetrable offense, ”said Dershowitz. But the news has changed things for some. At a luncheon for Republican senators on Monday, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania said he would now be open to some sort of witness exchange involving Bolton. Democrats only need four Republican votes to call witnesses. Three – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – have already expressed interest.

You can watch the live proceedings above, while the President’s lawyers summarize their arguments.

