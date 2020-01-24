advertisement

Friday is Day 4 of the Senate’s recall trial against Donald Trump, and it marks the last day of argument by Democratic House leaders. House officials on Thursday both presented their case against the president and attempted to anticipate a response from Trump’s legal team, which is expected to begin its arguments on Saturday. For the first hour of argument, Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judicial Committee, dissected constitutional law with regard to presidential removal, laying the theoretical foundation for how the two articles of the House removed could lead to Trump’s dismissal and refute the People’s Republican who claims that the President cannot be charged without committing a real crime. To make his point, Nadler even quoted comments from the President’s current advocates, including Attorney General William Barr; Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor and member of Trump’s legal defense team; and Senator Lindsey Graham, who was shown in a video of Clinton’s removal, saying, “When you start using your desk and you act in a way that hurts people, you have committed a high crime . “Graham, who” had left the room a few minutes earlier, was not present for his appearance on the screen.

The managers also talked a lot about Bidens. Within an hour, Sylvia Garcia, a representative from Texas for the first time, sought to dismantle an allegation that Joe Biden had succeeded in dismissing a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, the energy company on whose board the son of Biden, Hunter, has served, a claim that Trump has always put forward without evidence. (Following Garcia’s defense of Biden, House director Adam Schiff said the directors are impartial to the results of the Democratic presidential primary.) The Times called Biden’s day “calculated risk” – although the directors were the first to establish a decisive account surrounding the Bidens, who are sure to appear largely in the republican arguments, they also risked making the family appear important for the lawsuit. Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal lawyer, said, “They’ve opened the door,” and Republican senators have started calling – outside the walls of the room – for the Bidens to testify.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Schiff returned to the platform for a closing argument. After repeating highlights from the House affair, he implored Senate Republicans – only four of whom must leave the Party line next week to demand that witnesses be brought to the trial – to see the actions of Trump as a danger to American democracy. “You cannot trust this president to do what is right for this country. You can trust that he will do what is right for Donald Trump, “he said. “He will do it now. He has already done it. He will do it for the next few months. He will do it during the elections, if he is authorized to do so.” This echoed the way Nadler had opened up the arguments of “The Constitution is not a suicide pact,” he said. “It does not leave us stuck with presidents who abuse their power unexpectedly, which threatens our security and our democracy.”

Friday’s arguments are expected to focus on the second charge, the Congressional Obstruction. You can watch the proceedings in the live stream above.

