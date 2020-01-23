advertisement

Live broadcast of the impeachment procedure on Thursday, in which House directors should focus on the constitutional implications of Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

In Donald Trump’s Senate recall trial, Thursday will mark the second day of directors of Democratic House presenting their case for the removal of the president. On Wednesday, the seven directors, chaired by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, methodically released a detailed account of the President’s withholding of nearly four hundred million dollars in military aid approved by the Congress of Ukraine , in exchange for the announcement of a Ukrainian Bidens Inquiry. Schiff started out with a conciliatory tone – later adopted by other managers, including the House Judicial Committee chair, Jerrold Nadler – in what appeared to be a course correction after tensions were high on Tuesday evening, causing a reprimand from Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial. Schiff spoke for four hours on Wednesday (the other six managers spoke for a total of three), orchestrating a living narrative of the facts that were gathered during the investigation into the dismissal of the House Intelligence Committee at the end of the year last – “a kind of Trump’s biggest hit – Scandal in Ukraine”, as Susan Glasser wrote.

On the first day of the trial, which was devoted to establishing the rules of procedure, the Senate, in accordance with party principles, decided to postpone the vote on the calling of additional witnesses. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday ruled out a so-called Republican deal, which could have resulted in subpoenaes for both John Bolton, whom the Democrats are eager to hear, and for Hunter Biden, whose testimony, which the Democrats call irrelevant for the trial, interests the Republicans. “It’s not like a fantastic football business,” Schiff told reporters in response to the question. Nonetheless, the Senate chamber seemed to be filled with virtual witnesses, while the directors of the House played video after video of the testimony of the Intelligence Committee’s investigation – by Fiona Hill, Gordon Sondland and William Taylor – to build their argument. Many managers focused on specific elements: Nadler spoke of the smear campaign against Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine; Jason Crow, a security democrat and member of the House Armed Services Committee, detailed national security concerns related to the suspension of aid to Ukraine; Val Demings, a representative from Florida, focused on the fact that the Trump administration suspended a coveted White House meeting in front of Ukrainian management. Schiff linked all the dots together and, after a dinner break, resumed lobbying the Senate for testimony and documents which have so far been denied. “The truth will come out,” he said. “And the only question is: do you want to hear it now?” Do you want to know the whole truth now? The president’s lawyers, seated a few meters away, bubbled in silence.

They weren’t alone. Trump, returning to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sent one hundred and forty-two tweets and retweets on Wednesday – more than any other day in his presidency – most of them addressing the Senate trial. Surely there will be more to say, because the directors of the House still have 17 hours, over two more days, to present their arguments. On Thursday, they are expected to apply the timeline and story they presented on Wednesday to describe the first indictment – abuse of power – and begin to focus on the constitutional ramifications of the President’s actions.

You can watch day 3 of the Senate recall trial in the live stream above.

