Wednesday is the second day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Tuesday’s debate over the rules of the trial went on until the wee hours of the morning, ending near 2 a.m. The rules, which more or less reflect the objectives of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, were put in place in a party vote of 53 to 47.

Attempts by Senate Democrats to expand the range of evidence to be considered have been almost systematically rejected by the Republican majority: a proposal to subpoena the White House’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has been rejected , as well as requests for documents from the Office of Management and Budget, which would have been heavily involved in the decision to suspend security assistance to Ukraine and could have shed more light on the President’s motive.

Susan Glasser writes that the most moderate Republicans in the Senate, such as Senator Susan Collins, from Maine, have considerable power to influence how the trial will be run, and Glasser notes that Collins’ office “issued a statement saying that later in the trial, after arguments, she would likely vote in favor of additional witnesses and testimony. “But, yesterday evening, Collins had voted with the rest of the Republican senators to block the democratic amendments, with one exception: she voted in favor of Senator Chuck Schumer of New York to extend the time allowed for senators to table responses to motions Senator Mitt Romney of Utah also said he would decide to call additional witnesses after oral argument is completed, likely next week.

As the debate continued last night, heavily redacted additional emails from the Office of Budget Management were published, following a request for public registration by the watch group American Oversight. The documents show the outlines of the discussions in the office around the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, but the moment of their release highlights a widely debated problem: the trial could well take place without the greatest amount of evidence made available to the Senate and to the public.

On Wednesday, the directors of the deposition of the House will begin to present their case to the Senate over the two articles of dismissal – one count of abuse of office and another of obstruction of Congress. In accordance with the rules established in Tuesday’s late and partisan debates, the House will have approximately twenty-four hours over three days to make its presentation.

You can watch the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history continue, live above.

