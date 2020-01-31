advertisement

Senators are expected to vote on whether to call witnesses, including Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, during the president’s removal trial.

On Thursday, the second and final day of the question and answer period in the Donald Trump Senate recall process, Elizabeth Warren, who is among the front runners of Democratic presidential candidates, addressed her only question of the session two-day direct to Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial. “At a time when the vast majority of Americans have lost faith in government,” she asked, “the fact that the chief justice presided over a recall trial in which Republican senators have so far refusing to allow witnesses or evidence contributes to the loss. the legitimacy of the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court and the Constitution? Roberts, reading Warren’s question aloud, as he did with everything that was submitted, was expressionless. House Director Adam Schiff stood up and replied, “I do not think a trial without witnesses has a negative effect on the Chief Justice. I think it hurts us. “

During the two weeks of the trial, the chief justice did little more than cover-up, even when he chastised the directors of the House and counsel for the president. But on Friday, when senators vote on whether to call witnesses, including Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, Roberts could become a central figure in the trial. The Democrats need four Republican senators to cross the party line to introduce witnesses into the proceedings, and the four moderate Republicans who have been considered potential swing votes are Susan Collins, from Maine; Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska; Mitt Romney of Utah; and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. But on Thursday evening, Alexander announced that he would not vote in favor of calling witnesses. His decision, he said, was influenced in part by the fact that the Democrats have proven their case. “So the question is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did,” he said in a statement. communicated. “I believe the Constitution provides that the people should make this decision in the presidential election which begins Monday in Iowa.”

If the other three votes were to go in favor of the witnesses, the Senate would be blocked fifty-fifty on the issue, making Roberts a tiebreaker – and, as Susan B. Glasser writes, “almost no one believed” on Thursday evening that Roberts “would be prepared to vote decisively.” Collins and Romney, for their part, both indicated that they would vote in favor of the witnesses. All eyes will be on Murkowski, who submitted a loaded and perhaps revealing question on Thursday. She asked the Trump defense team, “Why shouldn’t this body call Ambassador Bolton?” She said. contradict the public statements of Trump’s allies. “This important fact dispute argues in favor of calling additional, directly aware witnesses,” Murkowski wrote. Patrick Philbin, the White House assistant lawyer, offered a procedural response, saying that the House had already had the chance to hear Bolton and should have assigned him during his investigation, a Republican position often repeated.

Even if Murkowski is on the side of the Democrats, the most likely result is that “sometimes Friday or early Saturday”, as Glasser wrote, “the third presidential recall trial in American history is almost certain to reach its conclusion. predetermined conclusion: a partisan acquittal by the Senate controlled by the Republicans, following a partisan indictment of the house controlled by the Democrats. “

You can follow all the developments on the live stream above.

