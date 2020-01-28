advertisement

NBA Superstar James Lebron knows that life will never be the same again. Los Angeles Lakers star spoke out with emotion about tragic loss of sports icon Kobe Bryant. Look and swipe below.

I’m not ready, but let’s go. Dude I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I start crying just thinking of you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had! I literally heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to Los Angeles. I never thought for a moment in a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! My heart is broken and devastated my brother !! . Man I love you big brother. My heart goes to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your legacy man! You are so important to all of us here, especially #LakerNation, and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep going !! Please give me the strength of the heavens from above and watch over me! I have us here! There’s so much more I mean, but I can’t do it now because I can’t get through it! Until we find my brother !! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life

A message shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) January 27, 2020 at 6:43 p.m. PST

