This is just a nice story.

It all started on Wednesday, January 15th, when someone posted a video on Twitter of a street musician who performed in Belfast performing ‘All I Want’, the fourth single from Kodaline’s debut album In A Perfect World.

Jump forward three days later, and the tweet has caught the eye of Steve Garrigan (yep, the Kodaline singer!). He is also very impressed with the street musician’s talents and asks for help immediately if anyone knows who he is in contact with so that he can accompany them on stage at the next performance in Belfast.

And now, today, it looks like everything is going to happen.

Joe spoke to the street artist himself, John Garrity, and he told us that Steve has been in direct contact with him ever since.

“Yes, Steve contacted me and was extremely cool with me,” says John JOE.

“He said that he will definitely get me on stage at the next gig in Belfast, which is totally exciting for me. He also asked to hear more of my recordings and I am sending him a copy of my EP. He’s a really nice guy. “

You see, sometimes beautiful things happen!

At the time of writing, there don’t seem to be any scheduled Kodaline appearances for Belfast, but having just released ‘Wherever You Are’, the first single of their upcoming fourth album, we are confident that it won’t take too long.

We also imagine that it will be an unforgettable night for everyone there when they return to Belfast and John is on stage with them.

Check out John’s performance on the song here:

Great version of All I want, can anyone find this guy, would like to ask him to accompany us on stage at our next Belfast show. X https://t.co/FIRKRdwNTu

– Steve Garrigan (@SteveKodaline) January 18, 2020

