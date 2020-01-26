advertisement

Two years ago, Kobe Bryant was the first person to win both a sports championship and an Oscar with his win in the best animated short film for “Dear Basketball”.

The five-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers, who died in a helicopter accident in LA County on Sunday at the age of 41, won the Oscar for his collaboration with animator Glen Keane.

In his acceptance speech, when he took the stage with Keane, Bryant aimed at a quick Fox News presenter, Laura Ingraham, by saying basketball stars shouldn’t just “shut up and dribble”.

Ingraham had come under heavy fire last month for criticizing LeBron James and his NBA colleague Kevin Durant for interviewing and dribbling on politics in an interview with ESPN’s Cari champion for “UNINTERRUPTED”. “

Durant went on to think Ingraham’s comments on the show were “racist,” while James said in a simple Instagram post, “I’m more than an athlete.”

“I’ve always been told that as a basketball player, you are expected to play. That’s all you know. That’s all you do. Don’t think about dealing with finance. Don’t think about doing business. Don’t think that you want to be a writer who’s cute, “Bryant told the undefeated before the Academy Awards. “I understood that very well. What do you want to do in retirement? “Well, I want to be a storyteller.” That’s cute.

“This is … a form of confirmation that people can look and say,” OK, he really can do something other than dribble and shoot, “he said.

“Dear Basketball” features Keanes line art to animate the poem that Bryant wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA in 2016. The short film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Keane is the award-winning animator behind “Aladdin”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid”, while Bryant has been an NBA all-star 18 times during his two decades with the Lakers.

