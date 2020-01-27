advertisement

Kobe Bryant spent much of his NBA career in 1,346 games in the so-called “Zone”. It was never as true as it was on January 22, 2006, when the Los Angeles Lakers legend scored 81 points in a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Thanks to YouTube, we can relive all of this incredible performance today when Bryant fans need a few minutes of good memories.

Because of the magic of the cut, it takes only three minutes to achieve that 48 minute brilliance, which results in the second highest score an individual has ever scored in a National Basketball Association game. As for buckets, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance on March 2, 1962 is the only solo performance 44 years later that is better than Bryant’s Night.

See how Kobe scores each of these incredible 81 points from the video above. The Lakers would defeat the Raptors 122-104.

Also read: RIP Kobe Bryant: Sports, music and Hollywood stars mourn the NBA legend

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Kobe was 41 years old. Gianna, called Gigi, was 13 years old.

Kobe and his daughter were on their way to basketball training for Gianna at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

According to the LA County Sheriff Department, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter with five people on board crashed in the foggy hills west of the San Fernando Valley and went up in flames at around 10 a.m. The fire was contained at the Calabasas crash site, which was not near houses or main streets, officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Also read: Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41

Bryant was known to use helicopters to fly through Los Angeles during his 20-year career with the Lakers. He won five NBA championships. Bryant was released from high school by the Lakers in 1996 and started a career in which he became an 18-time all-star, the MVP of the league in 2007/08, and scored 33,643 points.

His death is less than 24 hours after his NBA star and Lakers striker LeBron overtook James Bryant as third on the list of all-time NBA goal scorers. James wore bespoke shoes with Bryant’s jersey numbers 8 and 24 during the Saturday game to honor him.

Both of Bryant’s jersey numbers were retired by the Lakers in 2017, two months before he won an Oscar for Best Short Film with famous Disney animator Glen Keane. The short film, “Dear Basketball,” showed moments from Bryant’s childhood and career when he told his Players Tribune column announcing his retirement from basketball in 2016.

The 12 Best Slams in the History of the NBA All Star Dunk Competition, by Dr. J to MJ (videos)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRw-mN-fiAk (/ embed) Julius Erving (1976) – Dr. J. must have contributed more to popularizing slam dunk than any other basketball player, and it all started with the move that won the 1976 ABA Dunk Contest. Although free-throw line dunks are more common among sporty players nowadays, there’s no denying the skill that goes with the first.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5wBI98NXEE (/ embed) Anthony “Spud” Webb (1986) – Webb stood just 5 feet 7 inches and took on defending champion Dominique Wilkins. He pulled out a series of blinding dunks before rounding them off with a bounce, catch, and backhanded dunk to become the shortest man to ever win the title.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRDrAEBp9gU (/ embed) Michael Jordan (1987) – Voted for his third consecutive all-star game, one can say that MJ broke out as a superstar after demonstrating his athletic ability and winning his first Slam Dunk title. His third break-in, a windmill in which he leaned in the air and seemed to fly, became one of his lasting images.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUz3ZYfoNxo (/ embed) Michael Jordan (1988) – After winning the competition last year, the man, who was considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, set out to outdo himself. In honor of the great Dr. J. influenced a generation of young players by bringing the free throw line Dunk back to the mainstream. He was also the first player to win back-to-back dunk titles.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imq-lxo-I2k (/ embed) Dominique Wilkins (1990) – As a nine-time NBA all-star, Wilkins was one of the greatest stars of the 1980s and early 90s, best known for his dunking skills. Wilkins, a rare mix of agility and power, presented both of them in this rattling power windmill movement.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8BSSCnSYds (/ embed) Vince Carter (2000) – The dunk contest had gotten a bit skidding in the 90s, but Carter brought it back with all his might in his all-star debut and thrilled the crowd with a number of sporting moves (including a 360 windmill) before he hit everyone put the legs up with a train they’d probably never seen before.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymihGEgNzWw (/ embed) Jason Richardson (2003) – There is so much going on in this dunk that it is beyond any explanation. Richardson, one of the best dunkers of the 2000s, manages to combine bouncing and catching between the legs and behind the back to achieve the finishing dunk of the 2003 competition. Each of these moves makes a good dunk, but together they make one of the best slams in the history of the competition. Richardson would win again in 2004, making him the first player since Michael Jordan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygk2JfqOolM (/ embed) Jason Richardson (2004) – Reigning champion Richardson brought out a repeat by completing a dazzling demonstration of athleticism with a dunk sticking from the backboard between the legs that immediately gave the judges perfect results.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61vp-eryQPI (/ embed) Nate Robinson (2006) – At 5 feet 9 inches, Robinson is one of the shortest players to win the Dunk competition and the only one to ever win it three times. His first win is undoubtedly his best, with the tiny (by NBA standards) point guard ABOUT former champion Spud Webb diving with a one-handed catch-and-dunk.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCQkkWn3sKo (/ embed) Dwight Howard (2008) – What if it’s technically not a dunk? You know what? We count that! Dwight Howard increased the showmanship factor by putting on the legendary Superman cape, catching the ball in mid-flight, and then throwing the ball into the basket. Kobe Bryant’s face says it all.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IwB4idmx7oE (/ embed) Zach LaVine (2015) – If you call your Finale Move Space Jam Dunk, you’d better deliver something very special. LaVine gave the audience just that with a bounce, catch, between-the-legs and behind-the-back finisher that won the 2015 competition. The TuneSquad jersey that LaVine wears makes the moment very special.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q6n5NE6Cb4 (/ embed) Aaron Gordon (2016) – This Orlando Magic striker took on Zach LaVine in 2015 for one of the most exciting showdowns in the history of the Dunk competition. For the second tie break, Gordon brought out the team mascot Stuff the Magic Dragon to take the competition (literally) to a new level.

