Liverpool against Manchester United was an entertaining game, but it was nothing compared to what happened after the game in the Sky Sports Studio.

Jamie Carragher joined the panel of Patrice Evra, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane to discuss what had just happened in Anfield. The conversation soon turned to the job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing at Manchester United.

It is fair to say that opinions were different. Roy Keane insisted that his former teammate need more time before he could be judged, but Jamie Carragher was not so sure.

It got very hot between the two and it made for television on the till.

“Give him time. Give the man time. I would definitely give Ole another year.”

Keane: What about the previous managers in recent years? Do you think they’re all bad managers?

Carragher: At Manchester United? You slaughtered Mourinho when he was on the job!

Keane: But he needed more time.

Carragher: Did he need more time? Would you have given Mourinho more time on the back of his performance (in Anfield)?

Keane: Absolutely because of his resume. We interview Ole, says he is unable to look at his resume. For some reason, other managers go to clubs and they have the benefit of the doubt.

Keane would double his stance and compare the Solskjaer story to the way Frank Lampard was treated at Chelsea.

He felt that people take the Lampard very lightly compared to the United manager, which may be due to his nationality.

I saw Chelsea last night, a decent team, they couldn’t do the job. You have lost eight games, but for some reason Frank Lampard is fine. Maybe because he’s English, I don’t know?

Frank’s success story, he went to Derby and wasn’t promoted, but Frank has the answer for Chelsea?

I say give the man time. There’s nothing with Ole, give him time …

I would definitely give Ole another year, 100 percent.

