Even Liverpool fans are now convinced that the club will end its 30-year wait for a championship title. The game against Manchester United was a nervous affair, with the home team holding on to the end despite having little chance in the first 60 minutes.

This allowed visitors to evolve into the game, which they certainly did. Solskjær’s team began to stroke the ball with the conviction that had been lacking until then.

Liverpool remained firm despite the pressure. Virgil van Dijk scored a number of crucial goals in the 93rd minute with a goal from Mo Salah that sealed the three points.

After the final whistle, Anfield sang for the first time this season: “We will win the league”. The home fans are firmly convinced that at this early stage they did not yet know how to hex themselves.

You will certainly not hear how the players make such claims. You have long preached a game-by-game approach for this season. While this cliché can get a bit annoying, Jordan Henderson showed why he is Liverpool captain, as he spoke after the game.

Of course, he wouldn’t admit that the league was won, but when asked about the players’ expectations, he said that was nothing new.

“There is always an expectation of winning and being successful, and hopefully that won’t change for a very long time.”

Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah insist that Liverpool will not be complacent as they approach their first Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/aWbzqUb8Tr

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL), January 19, 2020

There are always expectations at Liverpool Football Club. Since I’ve been here, there has always been an expectation of winning and being successful. Hopefully that won’t change for a very long time.

It’s something special, we enjoy our football. But you have to stay hungry, you have to keep learning, you have to want more. To be fair, this group of players wants to do that.

The manager is always trying to improve and we know that we can certainly improve. The point is to keep going every day until the end of the season.

Henderson has been in perhaps the best shape of his career in recent months. Many asked Jürgen Klopp to improve his position, but the way he spoke here is one of the reasons why his manager values ​​him so highly.

He did another excellent job this afternoon and deserved the effort. He will likely also win the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

