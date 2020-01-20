advertisement

Phoenix received the award for his performance in Joker.

Many thought that nobody could ever match Heath Ledger’s appearance as an icon of Joker in The Dark Knight.

Jared Leto tried suicide and it didn’t really work. It only amplified the case that people had when they said Ledger’s account was unique.

Joaquin Phoenix climbed up to try Todd Phillips’ Joker, and he absolutely smashed it out of the park.

The film was a resounding success, and despite some criticisms, it’s difficult to argue with the fact that Phoenix’s performance was incredible.

So much so that Phoenix received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday evening, and his acceptance speech was classy.

He spoke about all of his candidates, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton.

At the end of his acceptance speech, an emotional phoenix said: “Really, I’m standing on the shoulder of my favorite actor – Heath Ledger. Thank you.”

And while we’re not going to compare it to that of Cuba Gooding Junior, it’s still a great watch.

