James McClean has definitely found his feet after a very difficult start to the championship season under Michael O’Neill. The appointment of the Northern Ireland chief at Stoke City seems to have given the winger a new lease of life and has delivered some strong performances in the past few weeks.

With McClean in the headlines for some of the abuses he has suffered from opposition supporters, it could be easy to miss his change of form.

However, he was a constant in the team and one of Stoke’s better players when they dragged themselves out of the relegation zone.

He came into play that afternoon in stoppage time and secured a 2-0 win over Swansea. It was a typical McClean goal where an opposing defender fired a ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

This is the kind of goal McClean often showed for Ireland when he was at his best, especially in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

It’s encouraging to see McClean return to its shape after a fairly mixed year in 2019.

With the jump-off just around the corner in Slovakia, he will hopefully be able to produce such moments again on the international stage.

