It’s a historic day on Capitol Hill.

The first day of the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump begins Tuesday in the Senate.

The objective of the day will be to establish the basic rules of the trial. Learn more about how it will be done here

With the trial itself scheduled to start on Wednesday, Democrats are pushing to include witnesses and White House documents.

The Republicans are looking to postpone this decision until later.

The trial is scheduled to begin around noon on Wednesday.

