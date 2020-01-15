advertisement

It’s a great day for Capital Hill.

The United States House is scheduled to begin voting on the directors of discharge around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

For the past four weeks, the Senate has been impatiently awaiting the impeachment of the House before it can start the trial.

The House finally conceded after releasing new information related to the Ukrainian scandal.

In the Wednesday live stream at 12:20 p.m., the chair of the House Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, will be calling for the resolution appointing directors of dismissal.

There will be approximately 10 minutes of debate before the vote in the House. Next comes the delivery of the impeachment articles to the Senate.

9 & 10 News will also be broadcast live on Facebook around 5 p.m. when the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, should sign the statutes of dismissal with the leaders before sending them to the Senate.

The Senate recall trial will likely begin early next week.

