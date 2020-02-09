advertisement

The new actress of “Saturday Night Live”, Chloe Fineman, has not had much time on the screen so far, but she showed her talent for impressions on Saturday at the “Weekend Update” desk and even sent the two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson while fiancee Colin Jost was sitting next to her.

After pursing her lips to get an impression of Scarlett Johansson playing “Teacup Acting” for “Marriage Story”, she turned to Jost and asked, “Do you feel at home, Colin?” shyly bow his head and grin.

Fineman started promoting her love for Oscar films before the award ceremony on Sunday – and especially what she called “steering wheel play”. “In every Oscar film, a woman is finally alone in her car and just lets everything go. She explained as she pretended to cry while hitting the steering wheel.

Also read: ‘SNL’: Larry David’s Bernie has an easy fix for these Iowa caucus problems (video)

Since “Little Women” is a time before cars, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet “broke out of an ancient technique called buggy acting.”

Then she delivers precise impressions of actresses from this year’s Oscar nominees such as Ana de Armas Magd in “Knives Out”, Renée Zellweger in “Judy” and Meryl Streep.

See the whole clip above.

