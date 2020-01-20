advertisement

The Internet waits for no one when it comes to spoilers. Here are some of the funniest – and wildest – memes from Sunday night’s “Power” show. Watch and comment below!

When tommy said “I’m going to save him” but the ghost flew from a balcony for 5 episodes. #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/igPMJN3TcI

– Tropicalmo (@Tropical_mo) January 19, 2020

Elisa Marie did more detective in one scene than Angela, Saxony and all of NYPD… #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/b5mGfLJuCX

– Phaedra Sparks (@glamhergirl) January 19, 2020

Paaaart 2 Want to see more memes from previous episodes, then check out the story highlights. #whoshotghost #ripghost #itsallyourfault #teamtommy #tommyegan #powerconfidentiel #terrencej #thefinalbetrayal #powermemes #powertvmemes #powerspoilers #powerfans #powertv #powerstarz #poweraftershow #larenztate #jamesstpatherestm #

The government has definitively compensated for last week’s trash episode. You want to see more memes from previous episodes, then check out the story highlights. #whoshotghost #ripghost #itsallyourfault #teamtommy #tommyegan #powerconfidentiel #terrencej #thefinalbetrayal #powermemes #powertvmemes #powerspoilers #powerfans #powertv #powerstarz #poweraftershow #larenztate #jamesstpatherestm #

us: the ghost is not dead until we see a body

power: shows us the ghost body

us: the ghost is not dead until we see it declared dead and having a funeral #PowerTV #PowerStarz pic.twitter.com/ZOlLQR3voZ

– kayla olivera (@kaylaoliveraa) January 19, 2020

Ghost in the sky like … #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/r4GuWrBhj2

– dj (@usingthe_JOHN) January 19, 2020

I knew that Tommy’s episode was going to be good. #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/gMCSM0XpeG

– Boonk and Hennessy. (@Dear_Tristan) January 20, 2020

Tommy is a cold-blooded killer straight out of service, RIP Spaswood !! # POWERTV pic.twitter.com/nkOwHb3vZ8

– AJ (@ r3al__AJ) January 19, 2020

Us: the ghost is not dead until I see a body

Power: shows us the body

We:

#PowerTV pic.twitter.com/JrZYzX47Wc

– 𝒥𝑜𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@ Melanin29_) January 19, 2020

The little girl who played Lisa Marie killed this episode. By far the best episode of the season. #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/YZQQj24Bq6

– Mike (@MikeYoungForeal) January 19, 2020

THANKS THE POWER OF LET US KNOW ELISA MARIE IS GOOD, PRECIATE IT. #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/4dRV1ulXJn

– Angelique Bailey (@AngelLeftEye) January 19, 2020

#PowerTV #Power all this fucking cameraman had to do was turn the camera up so I could see who did it .. fucking man pic.twitter.com/PsKdh64Cjr

– Shaq (@LakeshowShaq) January 19, 2020

Tommy and the ghost started as brothers and ended up as brothers #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/ZrnzvPTBpy

– Kev (@ iridesolo1) January 19, 2020

This Tommy man will become the best living shooter. # PowerTV pic.twitter.com/8zizlrtkrN

– OL4KUNLE.SG (@olakunle_xo) January 19, 2020

