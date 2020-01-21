advertisement

Here too, Greta Thunberg spoke extremely powerfully on the subject of climate change.

Greta Thunberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, January 21, that “virtually nothing has been done to combat climate change”.

She said that despite clear signs of an impending climate emergency, almost nothing has been done at government level to reduce CO2 emissions.

Thunberg said, “It is good to plant trees, of course, but what is needed is far from enough, and it cannot replace real mitigation and regeneration of nature.”

Turning to a number of political and economic leaders, Thunberg asked, “I wonder what do you tell your children, what was the reason for the failure and what makes them face the climate chaos that you knowingly brought about them?”

She went on to say, “Almost nothing has been done since global CO2 emissions have not decreased. If you look at it from this point of view, what has actually been done when you look at it from a broader perspective, basically nothing.

“It will take a lot more than that, that’s just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump struck “Prophets of Destiny” on climate change and appeared to beat up the 17-year-old again.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe should represent the Irish government at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but will be absent due to the upcoming general election.

