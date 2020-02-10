advertisement

Emergency services were called today to set a vehicle on fire at a petrol station in a Chesterfield supermarket.

The fire started in the Tesco Extra forecourt at Lockoford Lane around 10:30 a.m. this morning.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

An eyewitness described seeing the driver of the car, suspected of being a Volvo, attempting to extinguish the flames himself.

Rachelle Alexandra Cadman, 27, of Dronfield, filmed the incident on her mobile phone.

She said, “A man, presumes the owner, tried to fight him himself.

“The police with the fire extinguisher didn’t seem to do much.

(Image: Rachelle Alexandra Cadman)

“Unfortunately, the fire got worse and was more aggressive in the winds.

“The traders were close to looking at what was dangerous, then the firefighters arrived.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said, “We were called at 10:29 am this morning to witness a car fire on Lockoford Lane, Whittington Moor.

“Two firefighters wearing a breathing apparatus and a hose reel turned off the car, which was well lit.”

Tesco was approached for comment.

