We the best CEO DJ Khaled and Duck live their best life these days. The hip hop pair shared epic moments together and playing basketball. Watch and comment below!

WHEN THE GREAT CONNECTS AND THE TRUE FRIENDS / BROTHERS CONNECT. It’s always a GREAT energy! Keyword (BIG) It was a tie Now, please note that I did not have shoes on @champagnepapi House is so amazing, so I had the greatest respect and I took off my shoes while walking in the ’embassy. ———————————————— Yes, I know I should have brought my sneakers to court. But the house was so large that it would take time to go back to court ———————————————— @ivanberrios you understand? The smartest ting you’ve ever done in your entire career. #WETHEBEST #OVO FAMILY TING

January 22, 2020

SECURE DECADE #KHALED x @champagnepapi luv always, khaled khaled Slide for greatness! @jamiefcw

January 22, 2020

It’s amazing what you can do in 24 hours @champagnepapi. I can’t wait to share these moments and the real story with you #OVO #WTB FAMILY TING! @jamiefcw luv always khaled khaled BTW – NICE STUDIO

January 22, 2020

The Post Watch: Drake + DJ Khaled Shooting Shots Together + Turning Up Is Bromance Goals AF appeared first.

