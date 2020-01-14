advertisement

The new trailer is so incredible, INCREDIBLY violent.

Not to say it exactly, but: Fuck chest-high walls!

They were used in the games where they were implemented well – Gears Of War and Uncharted come to mind immediately – but since then they have been nothing more than a crutch for the players for most shooters.

You just duck behind one of these bad guys and wait for your energy bar to fill up, then wade back into the fight.

advertisement

Do you remember the good old days when you just had to be on your feet quickly (or at least with your fingers) and jump around to avoid incoming projectiles and use energy packs to stay alive? They were fun, OTT blasters and they just don’t do them that way anymore.

At least they didn’t make it through the doom remake / restart / requel in 2016, and players got a hint of old school adrenaline, relying on reflexes rather than small walls to stay alive. Doom 2016 was considered one of the best games of the year (and decade), so it should come as no surprise that a sequel was quickly developing.

Finally Doom Eternal is on the way and we are very happy about it, especially after seeing this brand new trailer. We ranked it in our list of the most anticipated games of 2020, and that was before that demonic, bare-chested look at gameplay got our blood pumping.

The conspiracy is essentially that demons came to Earth to take them over, and it is up to you, the Butcher of Destiny, to ensure that this does not happen. Use as many swords, rifles and grenades as possible.

Doom Eternal will land on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Friday March 20 and later on Nintendo Switch later in the year.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkklG9MA0vM (/ embed)

Clip about Bethesda Softworks

advertisement