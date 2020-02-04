advertisement

Diversity achieved on The greatest dancer in the opening episode alongside the hosts and captains of the live broadcasts.

The Greatest Dancer is currently broadcast live Saturday night on BBC One.

Jordan Banjo, host of BBC One, joined his colleague England has an incredible talent defends diversity for a special performance.

The group performed with co-host Jordan Alesha Dixon and dance captains The Greatest Dancer Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Todrick.

You can watch the performance below …

The Sun reports that the routine was choreographed by Jordan who was forced to sit last year’s opening routine due to injuries.

A source shared: “Jordan will do everything to make it an unforgettable memory.

“He was disgusted with not being able to dance with Alesha, Oti, Matthew and Cheryl during the first season, so he puts everything at stake.”

The Greatest Dancer’s live shows see the top 12 artists compete for the cash prize of £ 50,000 and a spot on Come strictly dance.

The first four episodes of the series saw dancers 7 years and older performing any style of dance in The Greatest Dancer studio to impress audiences.

If 75% of spectators voted, the mirror opened, sending them back to reminders.

The dance captains then had the difficult task of reducing the acts for which the mirror opened and deciding on their last three to be framed in the live challenge shows.

The live performances will see each of the dancers take up a challenge with their dance captain to create an unforgettable performance.

The power is in the hands of viewers at home as they vote to decide who will stay in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer.

The Greatest Dancer’s live performances continue on Saturday evening February 8.

The first episode begins at 6.30 p.m.

