Demi Lovato strapped the national anthem Sunday before the Super Bowl LIV – but did it make or cost you money for the over / under?

BetOnline.ag had Lovato’s line at 1:56. The singer unofficially turned on at 1:50. A final official number will come, but it doesn’t change the fact that it came under the line.

It was quite a journey to get back to the one-minute, 56-second mark it was when it was first released. Shortly after the line was revealed, Lovato’s over / under rose to 2:01 – and then back to 2:03.

But as TheWrap reported exclusively after a seemingly quick rehearsal on Friday, the brand dropped by nine seconds – this is an eternity in the context of the “Star Spangled Banner”.

This 1:52 returned to the original 1:56 until * go * time.

They are blocked for those who placed a bet above or below one of the previous lines. Only horse racing has moving quotas.

Click here for an overview of the national anthem lengths from Super Bowl XXV to Super Bowl LI. We’ll top it off: At Super Bowl LII, Pink came in at 1:52 am on her two-minute line. Last year Gladys Knight lasted 1:49, which was also below. (However, there was some controversy with Knight when she decided to “brave” a second time, which brought her to 2:01. That would have been good ABOVE the 1:50 line if the repeat word had been counted.)

And here USA Today graciously played a couple of Lovato’s previous public performance of the patriotic Francis Scott Key song.

As for the other popular pre-game prop bet, the coin flipped a tail.

Lovato will not be the only famous pop star to appear in Miami on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will run the Pepsi Halftime Show together.

Good luck to the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. At the start, the AFC champion bosses won by a point. The over / under for the combined results of both teams was up to 54.5 points.

The third season finale of Fox’s successful reality contest “The Masked Singer” premieres after the Super Bowl.

13 most famous national anthem performances of all time, from Roseanne to Fergie (videos)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls1YVhcLD2c (/ embed) Believe it or not, Roseanne Barr wasn’t trying to be funny when she made her way through the national anthem in 1990. She told the LA Times that she was flattered and that she was a good singer. But she didn’t take Johnny Carson’s advice and started too high. The boos come loud and fast, but like any comic that has been bombed before, it rolled over its deafening rendition in a little over a minute and then spat on the hill.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kU9XwcOIfI (/ embed) This performance by Carl Lewis before a Chicago Bulls game seems almost inexplicable because he is not a singer but an Olympic athletics star. He murdered Francis Scott Off-Key’s song, as these ESPN stations put it, by not hitting the high notes and apologizing halfway to make it up (he never could). He later told Oprah that he was “glad” that he messed it up.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WonWovud9Cg (/ embed) Fresh from their 2001 album “Just Push Play”, people were “stunned” after seeing Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler try to spice up the national anthem by ripping the harmonica and then essentially shouting through the performance. He doesn’t even sing “bravely” at the end of the song and decides to call the 500 crowd when the fireworks start. He also groaned in 2012 when he brought out his breakneck “yeaaahhh” during the song.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkI7F5u1BGY (/ embed) Tyler wasn’t the only one who got creative with the anthem. R. Kelly brought his unmistakable R&B soul to an appearance at a boxing match in Las Vegas, where he brought some synths, backbeats and hand claps into the song. Unfortunately, we won’t be on the same page at this year’s inauguration because he is one of the celebrities who said he won’t be performing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abQ1k-ae6UA (/ embed) The lead singer of the old rock band Staind Aaron Lewis delivered a relatively strong, growling version of “The Star Spangled Banner”, but he missed the line “in the last glimmer of dawn” early on. In a statement he felt devastated and asked for “the forgiveness of the nation” saying “the nerves have the best of me.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXWi26VWi0g (/ embed) Christina Aguilera also nailed her pitch, but found herself set back to “Twilight’s Last Gleaming” instead of going over to “Gallanted Streaming”. Maybe she didn’t nail the last note, but she still played like a pro.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvvvGeCNpRk (/ embed) The incredible echo you can hear in this video would have been enough to condemn Michael Bolton’s Crooning of the Anthem in this 2003 game between Red Sox and Yankees, but Bolton had to pause and take a look at the lyrics in the palm of his hand were scribbled to remember. “The last twilight is shining. “The Boston fans allowed it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q98BuAX2T0U (/ embed) Obviously, 20-year-old Dominican pop star Kat DeLuna has demonstrated her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” with great zest and verve. The eye test makes you think she’s killing it. But a pitch black final note and a chorus of this Dallas Cowboys crowd wouldn’t agree.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8xCnUwbdSo (/ embed) Maybe this is not as bad as it is confusing. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea played a solo performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Staples Center last April, which caused mixed reactions. Compare that to founding a bizarre duet with Josh Groban who sang the anthem in 2010.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAEp4td22K0 (/ embed) Maybe she would have better sung “O Canada”? Canadian jazz singer Alexis Normand was completely speechless as she fumbled the words left and right into the anthem, which she eventually hummed for the rest of the song. Fortunately, the crowd was polite enough to save them.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mAcLSLnLIU (/ embed) Country star Dierks Bentley received no mercy online after performing the anthem before the fourth game of the Stanley Cup finals in June 2017: “It sounded like the drunk guy at the bar trying to be in tune,” wrote a commentator.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NRtv4BHsYE (/ embed) Rachel Platten, best known for “Fight Song,” messed up the national anthem not just once but twice when she appeared before the NWSL soccer game between the Utah Royals and the Chicago Red Stars in April. She forgot the words and had to start over and ask the crowd for help.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5cOvyDpWfM (/ embed) Fergie was beaten up before the NBA All Star game in February 2018 because of her rendition: “Fergie sang this hymn so bad that Kaepernick got up and told her not to disregard the hymn.”

