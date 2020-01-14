advertisement

The biggest name in the sport is back and ready to dominate again. Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited UFC return after an interruption of 14 months next Saturday when he heads a star-studded UFC 246 event. The infamous hunter is ready to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight battle in the desert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

You can only see the latest “fight of the decade” if you buy it with ESPN +. This UFC PPV not only gives you the very first Irish UFC champion who has taken on a formidable enemy in his first PPV main event, but also a host of other enthralling clashes. Also on the main card is former Ladies Bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington and a fight between former Gentlemen Lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and challenger Carlos Diego Ferreira. You also see Aleksei Olenik and Maurice Greene in a heavyweight fight and Claudia Gadelha takes over Alexa Grasso in a Stramweight confrontation for women.

In his first fight since losing Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, McGregor wants to return to the ring with a vengeance. His record speaks for itself, as he is the first UFC hunter in history to have two different titles at the same time and the first to receive a $ 1 million fight. People want to see ‘The Notorious MMA’ while holding the UFC PPV record for most purchases, largely due to his brash personality and skills to support it. He is also not afraid to fight someone, because in 2017 he will compete against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, the second most viewed PPV match ever.

His opponent, Cowboy Cerrone, is a decorated hunter who will give McGregor everything he can handle. Cowboy is the record holder for the most UFC wins, the most UFC finishes and the most bonus performance after the fight. He is a BJJ black belt and a former Muay Thai champion who has become one of UFC’s most popular fighters. Six of his welterweight victories have been won by TKO or entry, so he wants to end this fight soon.

You can start the party by watching the early preparatory events starting at 6:15 PM ET on ESPN + and at 8 PM ET the preliminaries starting at ESPN. The early prelims include Camur / Ledet, Elliott / Askarov, Kelleher / Osbourne and Mazo / Aldrich, while the prelims have attacks with Modafferi / Barber, Fili / Yusuff, Dober / Haqparast and Skelly / Dawson. All of this prepares you for the UFC PPV main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET only on ESPN +.

If you don’t want to miss any triumphant return from McGregor to the Octagon or perhaps Cowboy Cerrone’s biggest win so far, make sure you have your ESPN + account to hand. Purchasing this PPV event and an ESPN + annual ticket will only cost you $ 84.98, saving you more than 25% on your pass. You get unrivaled UFC content with this setup, so you never miss the best fighters in the world exhibiting their talents.

